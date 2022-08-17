Kathryn Porritt and Ella Magers Develop Iconic Partnership Behind 22Reboot
22 Day holistic transformation system helps high-performing entrepreneurs and thought leaders claim optimal wellness
This phenomenal program, already sprinting toward success, is what can happen when you co-create with us. We bet on Ella because her brilliance is undeniable, and she’s destined for Iconic greatness.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s leading strategist in luxury branding Kathryn Porritt partners with Ella Magers of Sexy Fit Vegan to launch 22Reboot, a 22 Day holistic transformation system offering the world’s leading entrepreneurs and thought leaders the tools, support, and guidance they need to develop holistically healthy habits, claim optimal wellness, and live longer, more fulfilling lives.
— Kathryn Porritt, CEO and Founder ICONS Incorporated
Kathryn is a hands-on investor in many of her clients’ businesses, driving enormous change in the coaching, agency, and consulting industries with her unique business model. The moment ICONS Incorporated understood the brands had clearly aligned visions for their high-performing clients, it became clear that Ella and Kathryn would be able to join forces with ease.
“Business ideas such as 22Reboot are so good, so aligned with our vision for our own clients, that we choose to invest in them. We can easily see the synergy between audiences and authenticity behind the collaboration. The results are big, bold, ongoing, and somewhat effortless shared wins,” explains Kathryn.
Kathryn and her team believe partnerships to be a vital component to an iconic, legacy building strategy.
“This phenomenal program, already sprinting toward success, is what can happen when you co-create with us,” Kathryn shares. “We bet on Ella because her brilliance is undeniable, and she’s destined for Iconic greatness. She is on a mission to radically change lives across the globe.”
Kathryn and her team share that it is common for even the highest-performing entrepreneurs and thought leaders to find themselves struggling with negative lifestyle habits. These leaders have earned their accolades and achieved massive success, sometimes at the expense of self-care and wellness. Poor health can lead to underperformance, and in some cases, failure of an otherwise successful business model.
“We at Icons Incorporated are the absolute best at helping innovators create extraordinary businesses that transform their expertise into bona-fide world-rocking revolutions. This means we have the pleasure of supporting ingenious entrepreneurs like Ella Magers as they hone and develop incredible concepts like 22Reboot. We believe wholeheartedly in what Ella is doing. And we know that you will, too.”
Kathryn Porritt is the world’s leading strategist in luxury marketing and branding. Featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Vogue, Authority, InStyle, Thrive Global, and on the BBC, she teaches entrepreneurs to create a powerful personal brand that sells to luxury clients. Having established two companies with 7+ figure revenues, Kathryn has mentored thousands to commercialize their unique genius. For more information, visit https://www.iconsincorporated.com/
Ella Magers is the world’s leading voice for revolutionary transformation in the wellness industry. Founder of Sexy Fit Vegan, Ella is celebrated as one of the most elite and sought-after trainers in the world in addition to being an accomplished speaker, author, and podcast host. A FAME World Fitness champion, she has worked with the absolute best athletes around the globe, training stars like Alex Rodriguez and elevating champions of the highest caliber. Shape Magazine recognizes her as one of the 50 hottest trainers in America. For more information, visit https://22reboot.com/
