Announcing the Launch of Emotion Wonderland - A Delightful Way to Help Children Befriend Their Emotions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emotional intelligence expert and author Nadine Levitt has announced the launch of Emotion Wonderland . The educational website features a fun interactive quiz that is designed to be a first step in helping children build confidence, self-awareness and self-regulation skills needed for academic, professional and personal success. A media-focused virtual workshop will be held on Wednesday, September 21st at 4:00 p.m. EST to further demonstrate the capabilities of Emotion Wonderland.As an acclaimed speaker and globally recognized expert, Nadine has been featured by SXSW, USA Today, Parents, Scary Mommy, and a host of notable media outlets and stages around the world. She is a parent and also an education advocate who has experienced every facet of K-12 education for over a decade, and observed over 400 classrooms. She is the Author and Founder of My Mama Says, which developed a suite of kids toys and products along with an early elementary curriculum used in schools nationwide.Nadine believes in leveraging the power of play for comprehensive, evidence-based social and emotional learning. Her innovative philosophy encourages children and their caregivers to identify, acknowledge, and direct all their emotions. She shifts the dialogue about emotions in a simple and empowering way, unveiling the reality that we never feel any one emotion alone - they come in groups and they influence each other. Importantly, healthy emotional processing requires us to pay attention to all of the emotions we are feeling since they are really just messengers, trying to signpost something important for us.The Emotion Wonderland quiz is designed to help children and their caregivers discover what group of emotions they are likely experiencing each day, and allow them to reflect and notice what messages the emotions might be delivering. This methodology allows children to create an emotional toolkit, a proven foundational skill for developing coping mechanisms. “We intentionally made this a free resource for parents and caregivers, so that cost would not be a barrier,” Nadine says, “plus it is supposed to be fun and engaging so that you can come back to it as often as you like!”Nadine is also the Founder of WURRLYedu , a music education technology platform that teaches social emotional skills through music, which is currently being used by schools and Districts across the United States.She is also the Founder of Inspired Educ8ion, which runs a teacher wellness initiative called PD Reimagined (sponsored by Nickelodeon), upskilling teachers in self-care while shifting mindsets through inspirational storytelling.“Emotional intelligence is such a foundational skill for a happy successful life. Understanding how you, and those around you, might be feeling fosters greater self awareness, as well as social awareness, and is a crucial skill for meaningful relationships, and responsible decision making. It even helps with those self-management skills that are needed for academic, professional, and personal success” says Founder & CEO, Nadine Levitt.Nadine Levitt is a leading global emotional intelligence expert who specializes in early childhood development and K-12 education. Nadine helps parents start meaningful conversations around emotions in a fun and effective way.As an author, music artist, lawyer, entrepreneur and parent, Nadine understands first-hand the complexities of early childhood development and feels compelled to lead a revolution for her children and future generations. In addition to her prolific speaking, media and philanthropy work, Nadine is a member of the social justice taskforce PTTOW! Catalyst for Change, and the NAfME Roundtable, and is the Founder of WURRLYedu, My Mama Says and PD Reimagined, all of which are elevating and revolutionizing the way we teach and parent our children through a whole-person lens.Nadine has been featured on BBC, USA Today, Parents, Fox Houston, CNBC Maine, Scary Mommy, Care.com, WMBC, Mom.com, Thrive Global and more for her expertise in education and emotional intelligenceFor additional information regarding Emotion Wonderland, visit the official website at www.emotionwonderland.com . To RSVP for our upcoming media workshop, please email ashli.urquhart@iconsincorporated.com.

