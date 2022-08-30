CastleOak Securities, L.P. Joins BDA
Actively Engaging in BDA's Division for Minority, Women and Veteran
Owned Broker-Dealers
I’m pleased to announce the newest member of the BDA, CastleOak Securities, L.P. Founded in 2008 by 14 firms, the BDA now represents over 100 firms headquartered nationwide and is the only DC-based association for dealers and banks active in the US bond markets.
The addition of CastleOak Securities, L.P. makes the BDA a deeper, stronger, and more effective organization - for all member firms.
CastleOak Securities, L.P.
CastleOak Securities L.P. is a boutique investment bank focused on the capital markets serving a broad array of corporate, governmental and institutional clients. Headquartered in New York City, the firm specializes in primary and secondary sales and trading of fixed income, equity, and money market securities.
Since 2006, CastleOak has assisted over 100 corporate, agency, and financial issuers in raising more than $4 trillion in the investment grade, fixed income, hybrid and equity markets. CastleOak specializes in delivering issuers differentiated distribution through unparalleled ties to unique investors who are minority-owned, public and emerging
investment managers. The firm is 100% independent, and has business practices across Investment Banking & Advisory, Capital Markets, Fixed Income Sales & Trading, Equities Sales & Trading, Money Fund Solutions, and Electronic Fixed Income Trading (DirectPool).
Through direct, federal advocacy, industry events, market practice documents, and industry surveys, the BDA continues to be the primary advocate in Washington, DC for fixed income dealers.
For more information on the BDA please contact Mike Nicholas at mnicholas@bdamerica.org or 202-204-7901. You can also find more information on the BDA website: www.BDAmerica.org.
