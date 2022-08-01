CastleOak Securities, L.P. Continues Its Tradition of Giving Back
Donating Money Fund Share Class Revenue to Charitable Giving
We are thrilled to announce that we are now pledging revenue from our share class products to donate to UNCF. There is nothing more important than reaching back and helping the next generation.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CastleOak Securities, L.P. (“CastleOak”) has regularly donated a portion of its profits in support of charitable and professional organizations focused on the education and development of urban youth and minority executives. The firm has a long-standing corporate giving philosophy, championed and embodied since inception by its partners and employees. In keeping with this core value, CastleOak Securities, L.P. is pleased to announce the addition of a significant ongoing charitable giving component to its Money Market Share Class products.
CastleOak has chosen United Negro College Fund (“UNCF”) as the inaugural donation organization for these revenues. UNCF’s mission to build a robust pipeline of under-represented students who become highly qualified college graduates directly dovetails into CastleOak’s giving back philosophy, which is focused on educational and professional development. Both organizations aim to be a positive catalyst for change within the communities they serve.
“We are thrilled to announce that we are now pledging revenue from our share class products to donate to UNCF.” said David R. Jones, President and CEO of CastleOak Securities. “UNCF’s mission tracks with our own: we both believe in education, leveling the playing field, and supporting minority youth. There is nothing more important than reaching back and helping the next generation.”
This added charitable donation feature comes one year after CastleOak and Morgan Stanley debuted two co-branded share class offerings of the Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds Government (ticker COSXX) and ESG Money Market Fund portfolios (ticker OAKXX). These products enable clients to help meet their primary cash investment goals of principal preservation and liquidity while supporting their Diversity & Inclusion efforts (D&I) in a transparent and meaningful way. CastleOak is committed to giving its clients full visibility in quantifying D&I spend via these products, which allows clients to track progress against broader ESG goals.
About CastleOak
CastleOak Securities L.P., is a minority-owned, boutique investment bank serving a broad array of corporate, governmental and institutional clients. Headquartered in New York City, with five regional offices, CastleOak specializes in financial advisory, capital markets, equities and fixed income sales and trading.
