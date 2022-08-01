Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,156 in the last 365 days.

CastleOak Securities, L.P. Continues Its Tradition of Giving Back

Donating Money Fund Share Class Revenue to Charitable Giving

We are thrilled to announce that we are now pledging revenue from our share class products to donate to UNCF. There is nothing more important than reaching back and helping the next generation.”
— David R. Jones
NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CastleOak Securities, L.P. (“CastleOak”) has regularly donated a portion of its profits in support of charitable and professional organizations focused on the education and development of urban youth and minority executives. The firm has a long-standing corporate giving philosophy, championed and embodied since inception by its partners and employees. In keeping with this core value, CastleOak Securities, L.P. is pleased to announce the addition of a significant ongoing charitable giving component to its Money Market Share Class products.

CastleOak has chosen United Negro College Fund (“UNCF”) as the inaugural donation organization for these revenues. UNCF’s mission to build a robust pipeline of under-represented students who become highly qualified college graduates directly dovetails into CastleOak’s giving back philosophy, which is focused on educational and professional development. Both organizations aim to be a positive catalyst for change within the communities they serve.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are now pledging revenue from our share class products to donate to UNCF.” said David R. Jones, President and CEO of CastleOak Securities. “UNCF’s mission tracks with our own: we both believe in education, leveling the playing field, and supporting minority youth. There is nothing more important than reaching back and helping the next generation.”

This added charitable donation feature comes one year after CastleOak and Morgan Stanley debuted two co-branded share class offerings of the Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds Government (ticker COSXX) and ESG Money Market Fund portfolios (ticker OAKXX). These products enable clients to help meet their primary cash investment goals of principal preservation and liquidity while supporting their Diversity & Inclusion efforts (D&I) in a transparent and meaningful way. CastleOak is committed to giving its clients full visibility in quantifying D&I spend via these products, which allows clients to track progress against broader ESG goals.

For more information on the share class product or the firm’s charitable donation program, please contact CastleOak directly.


About CastleOak
CastleOak Securities L.P., is a minority-owned, boutique investment bank serving a broad array of corporate, governmental and institutional clients. Headquartered in New York City, with five regional offices, CastleOak specializes in financial advisory, capital markets, equities and fixed income sales and trading.
For additional information, visit castleoaklp.com.

CastleOak Securities, L.P.
CastleOak Securities, L.P.
+1 646-521-6700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

CastleOak Securities, L.P. Continues Its Tradition of Giving Back

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.