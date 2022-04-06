CastleOak Securities Names Robert L. Bacon Newest Partner
The firm continues to cement its legacy and build for the future
Rob has been a trusted leader and partner for us, helping to grow our Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Syndicate businesses over the last thirteen years.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CastleOak Securities, L.P., a leading New York-based boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce that Robert L. Bacon has been unanimously voted into the firm’s partnership. Bacon, Executive Vice President, is the Head of Capital Markets and Syndicate for the firm, leading CastleOak’s debt and equity capital markets efforts for its corporate clients.
“Rob has been a trusted leader and partner for us, helping to grow our Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Syndicate businesses over the last thirteen years.” said David R. Jones, President and CEO of CastleOak Securities. “Rob’s interpersonal skills, commitment to our clients, and ability to deliver value represents the best of our firm. His election to the partnership is just a public acknowledgement of what our clients and colleagues already know – Rob is a wonderful CastleOak ambassador.”
Bacon has spent majority of his career advising financial institutions and corporations in raising capital and liquidity in the global debt and equity capital markets. In addition, he has spearheaded many of CastleOak’s hallmark financial advisory assignments and appointments with the US Treasury, FDIC and NY Federal Reserve over the years. Bacon joined CastleOak with nearly a decade of global capital markets experience from a bulge bracket firm, assisting treasury teams with strategic funding initiatives, derivative risk management, structured products and liability management transactions. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Howard University.
“Being part of the management team of a firm that strives to build value-added partnerships with its clients has been truly rewarding, and I welcome the responsibility to help lead that mission as a Partner” said Bacon. “CastleOak has achieved some remarkable milestones over its sixteen-year history and I remain excited about our growth prospects for the future.”
About CastleOak Securities
CastleOak Securities, L.P. is a minority-owned, boutique investment bank serving a broad array of corporate, governmental and institutional investor clients. Headquartered in New York City, with five regional offices, CastleOak specializes in financial advisory, capital markets, equities and fixed income sales and trading.
