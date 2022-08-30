Discover The Importance of Managing Risk in Software Supply Chains on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security
"Software is eating the world" & more of the moveable feast is happening in the cloud. What are the ramifications of these trends in software supply chain risk?
If you need to evaluate and minimize the IT and business continuity risk associated with software, this podcast has the expertise and thought leadership required to step beyond the status quo.”HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost every org has some “shadow IT” that flies under the purchasing department’s radar. Often there is no assessment of the risks these services present. Yet these SaaS providers store and process significant confidential data. Not only could this manifest cybersecurity risks, but also business continuity risks. How reliable is the SaaS provider, and how important is their solution to getting things done at your company?
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner
To shed much-needed light on emerging issues with software supply chain risk, Willy Fabritius, Global Head for Strategy and Business Development at SGS, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. The show’s host is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• How managing software supply chain risk always starts with (no surprise) an inventory of third-party software components
• Why “What cloud software are you using?” can be so difficult to answer definitively—and what that means for your risk
• Relating the Confidentiality-Integrity-Availability triad to evaluating software supply chain risk
• Putting the “chain” in software/service supply chain risk assessment: Who are your suppliers’ suppliers, their suppliers, and so on?
• The real price you’re paying for those “free” Google fonts
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
