Season of Events: Algorithm Meeting Top Manufacturers to Strategize ERP Selection & Transformation

Six events designed for manufacturers seeking to transition to a modern ERP solution, compare options, or create more efficient manufacturing processes.DUBLIN, OHIO, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Algorithm Inc., will be traveling to Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey, New York and Texas for six events designed to showcase top ERPs and custom solutions for manufacturers.
The first event for Algorithm is with the largest and longest running industry trade show in the Western Hemisphere: IMTS at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois - open September 12th through 17th of 2022. For the entire week, Algorithm will be representing ultramodern services with Acumatica at booth #133020 and then hosting a happy hour on Thursday, September 15th. Attendees will walk the showroom, meet with their top ERP choices and compare-n-contrast options and functionality with Algorithm.
The momentum continues with two Ohio events in Cleveland and Columbus the week of September 12th. For the lunchtime, in-person events, Algorithm experts will be detailing latest advancements in technology, business risks, ROI, customer support, product roadmaps and key functionality for Macola users looking to migrate off Macola and receive a Cloud ERP implementation methodology guide.
In October, the team will be traveling to the New York City, tri-state area to meet with manufacturers considering ERP changes. Two events will be held, one in New Jersey and the other in Manhattan, and will provide a blueprint for Macola users seeking to transition to a modern ERP solution and for other manufacturers who would like to compare their options. Algorithm is the highest certified partner of Epicor and Acumatica and will be showcasing both ERPs in these events.
The week of October 17th, Algorithm will be hosting an event in Houston, Texas that will demonstrate the latest ERP offering that creates more efficient manufacturing processes.
For full event details visit Algorithm’s events page: https://www.algorithminc.com/news-and-events
About Algorithm, Inc.
Manufacturers value the deep industry and software knowledge of their experienced team of advisors, consultants, engineers, and business professionals, each with the highest-level partner certifications for Acumatica (Gold) and Epicor (Platinum). They are the algorithm, the winning approach combining best practices and documented implementation methodology for the planning and deployment of cloud services, the network and devices used to access them, improvement and customization services, and all the support needed to maximize customer success.
