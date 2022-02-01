A Week of Awards for Algorithm Inc., at Acumatica’s Summit 2022
The team of ERP experts took home three top honors for excellence in manufacturing and community contribution.
We are beyond proud to have ongoing engagement and success within the manufacturing industry and to be recognized for our commitment to our team, to our customers and to Acumatica.”DUBLIN, OH, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Both Algorithm customers and the entire team were honored at the annual Acumatica Summit, which took place last week in Las Vegas, Nevada. Algorithm, originally known for its Macola migrations, network services, upgrades, and add-ons, has since retooled and excelled by partnering with modern ERP solutions. Last week, Algorithm’s evolution got recognized in three key areas as a leader in the manufacturing industry.
Manufacturing Partner of the Year was awarded to Algorithm for executing business strategies which align with the core focuses of Acumatica’s program: cultivating their customer base, retaining clients and ensuring they remain satisfied with the services and solutions provided. Each year the award is given to one Acumatica Partner that developed innovative applications which improved the Acumatica offering for the manufacturing industry and who excel in key initiatives. Algorithm took center stage to accept the award as the stand-out partner whose 2021 performance was exemplary.
“We are beyond proud to have ongoing engagement and success within the manufacturing industry and to be recognized for our commitment to our team, to our customers and to Acumatica. We wouldn’t be here without the support of all three.” – Mike Oswalt, CEO and Owner at Algorithm Inc.
Portacool, LLC, an East Texas-based leader in the evaporative cooling industry with a thriving brand in their Kuul air conditioning products, has been awarded Acumatica’s Manufacturing Customer of the Year. Together, with Algorithm, they implemented Acumatica and quickly achieved faster data performance, superior insights across the organization and a refreshed approach to their processes, financial foundation and automation. The Customer of the Year award identifies companies who exemplify the use of Acumatica’s platform to modernize analog processes and ultimately become a digital business.
Algorithm’s third prize was given at the individual level, in appreciation of a community member helping other community members succeed. Annie Worth accepted an Acumatica MVP award, which acknowledged the time, energy, and support she has devoted to the success of Acumatica. To become an Acumatica MVP, one must demonstrate knowledge about Acumatica Cloud ERP and the xRP platform and contributed to the success of professionals and the industry at large.
“It is a great honor to be named an Acumatica MVP and to join the company of other prominent community members who have been the recipients of this prestigious award in the past.” – Annie Worth, Sr. Director of Marketing at Algorithm Inc.
About Algorithm, Inc.
Manufacturers value the deep industry and software knowledge of our experienced team of advisors, consultants, engineers, and business professionals, each with the highest-level partner certifications for Acumatica (Gold) and Epicor (Platinum). We are the algorithm, the winning approach combining best practices and documented implementation methodology for the planning and deployment of cloud services, the network and devices used to access them, improvement and customization services, and all the support needed to maximize our customers’ success and yours.
About Acumatica
Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.
