Celebrating a Turnaround: From Constraint to a Data-driven Manufacturer Receiving Top Honors
Portacool awarded Manufacturing Customer of the Year for exemplary advancements after implementing Acumatica.
We are honored to receive the Acumatica Excellence award as a Manufacturing Customer. Our team is proud to have chosen Acumatica as our ERP platform as we look to elevate our company”DUBLIN, OH, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portacool, LLC, an East Texas-based leader in the evaporative cooling industry with a 30-year history and a thriving brand in the Portacool and Kuul evaporative cooling products originally teamed up with Algorithm years ago for ERP help. The initial goal was to install and utilize Macola, a now legacy ERP platform. Over the years both companies worked together and have flourished, resulting in Portacool’s need to upgrade the system and Algorithm’s decision to partner with companies offering modern ERP solutions.
Planning for change, Portacool evaluated many options and chose to continue working with Algorithm because of the relationship and quality delivered on past projects. They also decided Algorithm’s recommendation of selecting Acumatica Cloud ERP was the right approach. That decision paid off.
Portacool now has an extraordinarily flexible ERP platform, allowing them to dictate the structure of data, instead of the other way around. This flexibility means cleaner data, a refreshed approach to processes, more meaningful reports and better usability. The advancement was significant, and Acumatica took notice. At the beginning of 2022, Portacool and Algorithm joined together, at Acumatica’s annual Summit, to celebrate Portacool’s acceptance of Manufacturing Customer of the Year. The award signifies innovation and identifies companies who exemplify the use of Acumatica’s platform to modernize analog processes and ultimately become a digital business.
“We are honored to receive the Acumatica Excellence award as a Manufacturing Customer. Our team is proud to have chosen Acumatica as our ERP platform as we look to elevate our company and our overall customer experience. We will continue to strive for excellence in the future and within our partnerships with Acumatica and Algorithm. We look forward to the future and all the amazing things that will come.” Ben Wulf, President/CEO of Portacool
Excellence is a word that is often used to describe the Portacool family. As a leading manufacturer, they strive for quality in all aspects of business. Integrating Acumatica while partnering with Algorithm was the key for the company and allowed them to achieve a new level of performance for the modern ERP system.
About Portacool
Portacool portable evaporative coolers offer a wide range of cooling solutions for many applications – including industrial, automotive, and residential – to aid in heat safety and productivity. The extensive line of portable evaporative coolers offers an array of sizes and features to suit cooling needs in any space. All Portacool products are backed by Portacool Protect™, which includes market-leading warranties on all electrical components and a lifetime warranty on the housing, along with world-class customer service. To learn more or find a retailer, portacool.com. Find accessories and replacement parts at shop.portacool.com.
About Algorithm, Inc.
Manufacturers value the deep industry and software knowledge of their experienced team of advisors, consultants, engineers, and business professionals, each with the highest-level partner certifications for Acumatica (Gold) and Epicor (Platinum). They are the algorithm, the winning approach combining best practices and documented implementation methodology for the planning and deployment of cloud services, the network and devices used to access them, improvement and customization services, and all the support needed to maximize customer success. For more information, visit algorithminc.com.
