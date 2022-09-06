Dubai-Based Stanton & Partners Aviation Extends IADA's Global Reach
2014 Gulfstream G450 executive jet for sale exclusively by Stanton & Partners, listed on IADA's marketing platform AircraftExchange.
The art of selling is the craft of refinement.”DUBAI, UAE, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stanton & Partners Aviation, dedicated to the sale and purchase of private jets and catering to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, has become the most recent member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). Led by Founder and Managing Partner Allan Stanton, the international aircraft dealer has offices in Dubai, Johannesburg, Brisbane and Savannah, Ga., with U.S. headquarters in Boca Raton, Fla.
— Founder and Managing Partner Allan Stanton
“Stanton & Partners Aviation is the latest example of an aircraft dealer with global reach to join the International Aircraft Dealers Association,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “And the group’s stated mission, which is “to create value for our customers and build longstanding relationships based on transparency and trust,” integrates exceptionally well with our organization’s focus on transactional ethics,” Starling added.
Managing Partner Stanton has executed $3 billion worth of successful transactions. “The art of selling is the craft of refinement,” said Stanton from his office in Dubai. “Consistency is critical to our success. Ethical practices that exemplify excellence, positivity and persistence create profitable results,” he continued.
Stanton Aviation offers bespoke aircraft acquisition and listing solutions for ultra-high-net-worth clients with diverse requirements. It has a worldwide client base. For more info go to https://stantonaviation.com.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.
IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They consist of the top seven percent of the world's aircraft dealers. IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA- verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero,
About AircraftExchange.com
A popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet our accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA-accredited aircraft dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA-accredited aircraft dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.
The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers. https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other