It’s National Dog Day: Time to Highlight BIPOC Pet Ownership
Rapper DDm Showcases That’s My Dog to call attention to racial stereotyping in animal rescue
As a pet lover, the song came naturally to me. It was a lot of fun to write.”BALTIMORE, MD, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity (CARE), a national nonprofit based in Baltimore, is pleased to announce the debut of That’s My Dog, a music video that aims to showcase the love people of color have for their pets.
— Rapper DDm
CARE’s founder and CEO, James Evans got the idea to produce the video to combat racism and bias that is often found in the animal welfare industry. It’s no secret people of color often face discrimination when it comes to adopting pets.
Evans recently met fellow Baltimore native DDm, a rapper and hip-hop artist who is also a dog lover. The two decided a music video was the best way to educate people about racial stereotypes in the animal welfare industry. The performer soon came up with the rap to hammer home key messages and That’s my Dog became a reality.
DDm is a rising superstar on the hip hop scene and was just featured on Netflix’s Dark City Beach. He also has his own hit single, F^¢k 'Em R!ght B@¢k, which is now headed to the Sundance Film Festival. “As a pet lover, the song came naturally to me. It was a lot of fun to write. Everyone was so warm and welcoming throughout the entire process. It felt like being at summer camp the entire time we were shooting,” said DDm after it was all done.
John Benam, an Emmy award winner, joined the team shortly after as the Director of Photography. He’s a two-time Emmy award winner and has directed projects like The Keepers on Netflix and Assassins on Starz.
In releasing the video now, CARE is hoping not only to encourage people to adopt a dog from a rescue or shelter, but also to get animal welfare organizations to share this video to reach pet-loving audiences and change stereotypes.
Evans started CARE in 2020, just before COVID started, to diversify the mostly white animal welfare industry. CARE's unique mission prioritizes and amplifies BIPOC voices using narratives, research, and community-centered investments between the human and animal bond.
During production, the crew was mostly BIPOC. From the makeup artist to the extras, CARE intentionally prioritized hiring and paying people of color.
That's My Dog!