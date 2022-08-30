Photo / Video / Audio Integrated QR Code at Capture
For the first time, a smartphone user is able to capture secure photos, videos, and audios with an integrated QR Code at the moment of capture.HINTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImageKeeper® LLC, announced today the introduction of a new media (photo, video & audio) advanced authentication feature now available in all three of their current smartphone apps and core technology, Certified Media®. The introduction coincides with the official issuance by the U.S.
Patent Office for digital media with embedded QR Code. For the first time, a smartphone user is able to capture secure photos, videos, and audios with an integrated QR Code at the moment of capture. The QR Coded photo, video, or audio can be messaged, posted seamlessly to social media, pasted into a report, or used the same way as standard digital media. By scanning the QR Code, anyone can instantly verify the authenticity of the photo, video, or audio.
Today's Challenges
As demand grows for more unique media, the temptation and opportunity for bad actors to create non-authentic (deep-fake) content rises. The majority of content available online is not copyrighted or protected. It's impossible to trust the authenticity of what one sees or hears.
Media outlets today face many challenges attracting and retaining consumers of their content. Most broadcasters have some sort of strategy for viewer engagement that is key for retention. Using ImageKeeper®'s Certified Media®, broadcasters can directly engage viewers by interaction: viewers can independently verify that the media being viewed on TV, or digital devices or listened to is authentic and not altered or manipulated. Immediate authenticity verification is both satisfying and compelling.
QR Code Authenticity Test
A Quick Reaction Code, or QR Code, is embedded within ImageKeeper®'s patented Certified Media®. A person can use any mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet, to scan any digital media containing an embedded ImageKeeper® QR code. The media is located in the Digital Media Bank®, a multi-step secure media comparison is performed, including the meta-data and context information, and results presented on their device. This allows the viewer to immediately, and independently verify its authenticity. Additional information about the media source, where it was captured/created, and by whom, on what date/time, can also be provided along with any other additional information the media owner wishes.
ImageKeeper® Apps
ImageKeeper®, LLC creates mobile software applications and systems that produce trusted, secure media. They currently have three apps available in the Apple App Store.
The ImageKeeper® Adjuster app provides easy access to insurance adjusters participating in private flood insurance programs or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Since 2016, ImageKeeper® claim systems have been widely used by thousands of flood adjusters, supporting claims resulting from the nation's most catastrophic events. Link to ImageKeeper®'s Mobile Insurance Application in Apple App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/imagekeeper-pro/id1497394185?ign-itsct=apps_box&ign-itscg=30200
ImageKeeper®'s flagship product, ImageKeeper® Pro, has been used since 2013. Law enforcement uses the app forensically to capture, analyze, and report evidence. The Pro App has also been used to support security, hospitality, compliance, risk management, insurance, construction, and other industries, with millions of Certified Media® captured to date. The Pro App is ideal for professionals, businesses, and organizations that frequently work with photos, video, and audio.
Their free Consumer app, ProveIt-Now!®, allows users to capture photos, video, or audio on their smartphone or tablet that cannot be altered without detection. With the proliferation of deep fakes, manipulated videos, and edited photos, the threat of being victimized is real and growing, according to the FBI's recent Private Industry Notification (PIN) 210310-001, dated March 20, 2021. More information is available at: https://www.proveit-now.com/.
Certified Media® Technology
ImageKeeper® patented Certified Media® technology supports Department of Justice (DOJ) Federal Rules of Evidence (FRE) Rule 902 Self-Authentication of Evidence. All photos, video, and audio recordings captured using the app have high evidentiary value in legal proceedings: the user will have irrefutable evidence that an event happened at a precise date, time, location, elevation, angle your device was pointed, user identity, and more. With Certified Media®, it's easy to check if the media has been altered. If something has been changed, there are tools on the website to help identify precisely what was modified. More information about Certified Media® is available at: https://portal.imagekeeper.com/.
Technology Licensing
ImageKeeper's patent portfolio spans Secure Data Collection, Smart IoT, Drones, Wearables, Blockchain, Surveying, and more. ImageKeeper believes that its core technology, Certified Media®, represents the likely, inevitable solution to media (photos, video, audio) authentication and plays a crucial role in fraud reduction in the future. Their Certified Media® technology stack is easy to integrate with SDK and API support.
About ImageKeeper® LLC
ImageKeeper® is an imaging system company headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. The company began in 2013. The company founders developed and patented Certified Media® and more. Their technology supports insurance, public safety, hospitality, and other business sectors. For more information or to contact the company, please go to www.ImageKeeper.com or by phone at 702-308-7985.
Marc Roberts
ImageKeeper
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other