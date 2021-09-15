Grand Re-Opening Announced By Ballroom Dance Studio "Dance All You Can"
Owners, Oleg and Tatiana Pavlova, announced the Grand Re-opening of their new studio located at 9049 Garfield Ave., Fountain Valley, CA 92708, on Oct. 1.FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Dance All You Can” Ballroom Dance Studio owners, Oleg Suvorov and Tatiana Pavlova, announced the Grand Re-opening of their new studio located at 9049 Garfield Ave., Fountain Valley, CA 92708, on Friday, October 1st .
Please join them on Friday, October 1st, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM for their Grand Re-Opening party. You’re invited to help break-in the new dance floor, learn a new dance move or two, and have a great time. Feel free to bring your spouse, partner, friend, neighbor or just yourself. There is no need to bring a dance partner; singles are welcome! Light snacks and refreshments will be available. There will be a line dance class followed by a couple of mini-group lessons to get things started and general dancing for everyone. There is no cover charge: it’s the owners’ way of welcoming everyone back to the dance floor.
The Move
While everyone has experienced challenges during this pandemic, the studio was no exception.
Oleg and Tatiana were excited about discovering this great new location for their studio and moved quickly to acquire it.
Oleg said “I think our students will enjoy the easy parking, well lit parking lot, and convenient location. However, they may find the tantalizing aroma of the neighboring restaurants very tempting”.
The new studio features a spacious, wall-to-wall, floating wood dance floor. The new air conditioning and filtration system makes the studio very comfortable. According to Tatiana “The goal was to create an intimate experience yet have enough space to host multiple activities at the same time. I think we have achieved it”.
The Studio
All styles of Ballroom dancing are taught including: adult social, club, and line dancing; wedding dances; youth programs; and competition technique for experienced dancers. Private lessons are reasonably priced with special packages designed to fit any budget.
Weekly group classes and practice parties are announced in their newsletter as well as the calendar on their website www.danceallyoucan.com. Newcomers are always welcome.
The studio is an excellent venue for any type of activity involving dance or dancing and can be booked for your special event. Please call early to book your event as the calendar fills quickly.
About Dance All You Can
Dancing together since 1996, Oleg Suvorov and Tatiana Pavlova are among the nation’s most notable professional dance teams.
In addition to winning dozens of open professional events throughout the U.S. and the world, the list of their achievements include such prestigious titles as the US National Professional Grand Finalists in 2001, 2002, and 2003, World Cup Finalists in 2003 and 2004, as well as winners of the overall ballroom category at Ohio Star Ball 2002. After over two decades of competing, coaching, and judging, opening their own Orange County dance studio was a natural off-shoot of their passion for ballroom dancing.
Having been a part of the dance industry for over 3 decades, Oleg and Tatiana have developed a unique and effective approach. It allows greatest results in the shortest amount of time in teaching dancers of all levels and abilities. They passionately share their love for social and competitive ballroom dancing with dance enthusiasts of the surrounding communities of Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Westminster, Costa Mesa, and more.
For more information or to contact them, please call (714) 968-8810 or go to www.danceallyoucan.com
Oleg Suvorov
Dance All You Can
+1 714 968-8810
info@danceallyoucan.com