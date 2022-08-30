Troop F Weekly Report 08-22 to 08-28-22

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Bridgewater when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection certificate and a broken windshield. A traffic stop was conducted and after an investigation it was found the driver had a suspended driver’s license. It was also discovered the vehicle is not registered, insured, and had defective tires. Cpl. Quint issued the woman a criminal summons for OAS, a traffic summons for not having insurance and for the vehicle not being registered. She was issued a warning for the expired inspection, crack in her windshield, and for the four bald tires. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 8/27/2022
Town: Wallagrass
Trooper: TR. DESROSIER
Brief Synopsis: Tr, Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Wallagrass when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. Upon stopping the car and conducting an investigation, it was suspected the driver had a suspended driver’s license from Connecticut. Contact was made with the Connecticut State Police confirming the man’s license is suspended in that state. He was issued a criminal summons for operating without a license and parked his vehicle. The man was going to have a family member come get it later.
Incident Type: THEFT
Date: 8/22/2022
Town: VAN BUREN
Trooper: Tr. Curtin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin received a Theft of Services report from the railroad in Van Buren after it was discovered a neighbor to the property was using an extension cord in the evenings to steal power. Tr. Curtin responded to the area and met with the suspect. As a result of Tr. Curtin’s investigation, Tr. Curtin charged the 56-year-old Van Buren man with Theft.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 8/22/2022
Town: van buren
Trooper: tr. cotton
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was monitoring traffic in Van Buren when he stopped a vehicle for speeding. As a result of the traffic stop, Tr. Cotton charged the operator, a 35-year-old Van Buren with OAS and Illegal Attachment. Tr. Cotton also summonsed the operator for no insurance and had the vehicle towed.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 8/22/2022
Town: van buren
Trooper: tr. cotton
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was monitoring traffic in Van Buren when he observed an ATV traveling down the road with no lights. Tr. Cotton stopped the ATV and learned the ATV was not registered and the operator’s license was under suspension. Tr. Cotton issued the operator, a 21-year-old Van Buren woman a VSAC for OAS and had them park the ATV until it was registered.
Incident Type: trespass
Date: 8/25/2022
Town: patten
Trooper: tr. saucier
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier received a call direct from a business in Patten advising they had been having problems with a local resident causing a disturbance in the store. Tr. Saucier was unable to locate the 75-year-old Stacyville man during his shift. Cpl. Quint was able to meet with the man on 8-27-22 and served him a Trespass notice not to return to the local business.
