Troop F Weekly Report 08-22 to 08-28-22

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 8/26/2022

Town: Bridgewater

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Bridgewater when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection certificate and a broken windshield. A traffic stop was conducted and after an investigation it was found the driver had a suspended driver’s license. It was also discovered the vehicle is not registered, insured, and had defective tires. Cpl. Quint issued the woman a criminal summons for OAS, a traffic summons for not having insurance and for the vehicle not being registered. She was issued a warning for the expired inspection, crack in her windshield, and for the four bald tires. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 8/27/2022

Town: Wallagrass

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr, Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Wallagrass when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. Upon stopping the car and conducting an investigation, it was suspected the driver had a suspended driver’s license from Connecticut. Contact was made with the Connecticut State Police confirming the man’s license is suspended in that state. He was issued a criminal summons for operating without a license and parked his vehicle. The man was going to have a family member come get it later.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 8/22/2022

Town: VAN BUREN

Trooper: Tr. Curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin received a Theft of Services report from the railroad in Van Buren after it was discovered a neighbor to the property was using an extension cord in the evenings to steal power. Tr. Curtin responded to the area and met with the suspect. As a result of Tr. Curtin’s investigation, Tr. Curtin charged the 56-year-old Van Buren man with Theft.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 8/22/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: tr. cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was monitoring traffic in Van Buren when he stopped a vehicle for speeding. As a result of the traffic stop, Tr. Cotton charged the operator, a 35-year-old Van Buren with OAS and Illegal Attachment. Tr. Cotton also summonsed the operator for no insurance and had the vehicle towed.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 8/22/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: tr. cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was monitoring traffic in Van Buren when he observed an ATV traveling down the road with no lights. Tr. Cotton stopped the ATV and learned the ATV was not registered and the operator’s license was under suspension. Tr. Cotton issued the operator, a 21-year-old Van Buren woman a VSAC for OAS and had them park the ATV until it was registered.

Incident Type: trespass

Date: 8/25/2022

Town: patten

Trooper: tr. saucier