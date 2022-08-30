Cosmetics Market To Grow USD 377,243.22 Million at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2029

Global Cosmetics Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Demand, Outlook And Forecast To 2029

An outstanding Cosmetics Market report is perfectly analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. According to Cosmetics Market marketing document, the global market is anticipated to witness a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The transformation in market landscape is analysed in the business report which is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Cosmetics Market

Global cosmetics market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 377,243.22 million by 2029.

Cosmetics are used to enhance the beauty and physical appearance of a personage. Chiefly, these cosmetic products are manufactured from artificial sources. The purpose of cosmetic products is mainly intended for external cleaning, perfumes, changing appearances, correct body odor, protect skin, and conditioning among others. Ranging from antiperspirants, fragrances, make-up, and shampoos, to soaps, sunscreens, and toothpastes, cosmetics and personal care products play an essential role in in all stages of a consumer’s life.

For instance,

• In November 2021, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. announced the partnership with Florida A&M University for a new talent and development program to build the next generation of Black beauty leaders in Travel Retail. This development was in line with company’s commitment to Racial Equity. This enabled the company to create an exclusive internship and scholarship program with Florida A&M University.

• In November 2021, Procter & Gamble announced the deal to acquire Indie skin care brand Farmacy Beauty. With this acquisition, the company wishes to double down on skin care products it offers in the market. The company aimed at refreshing the older demographic due to its brand portfolio.

Market Scope and Global Cosmetics Market

Some of the major players operating in the global cosmetics market are Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal S.A., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kao Corporation, Beiersdorf Group, Unilever, Amorepacific, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Revlon, Inc., LMVH, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, Espa, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Mary Kay, Natura&Co, CHANEL, and KOSÉ Corporation among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Cosmetics Market Scope and Market Size

Global cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, nature, category, packaging type, distribution channel and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of product type, the global cosmetics market is segmented into skin care, hair care, fragrances, make up, and others. In 2022, skin care segment is expected to dominate the market as the consumers are becoming more concerned for their healthy skin. Social media has also played an important role in advertising of skincare brands.

• On the basis of nature, the global cosmetics market is segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2022, inorganic segment is expected to dominate the market as these products are highly affective. Hair colors, anti-acne creams, anti-wrinkle creams, and various other products are manufactured with inorganic ingredients to enhance their outcome.

• On the basis of category, the global cosmetics market is segmented into mass product, premium product, and professional product. In 2022, mass product segment is expected to dominate the market due to presence of wide a product range, distribution network, and affordable prices. The cosmetic products are being manufactured in mass due to increasing demand in the market.

• On the basis of packaging type, the global cosmetics market is segmented into bottles and jars, tubes, containers, pouches, sticks, pumps & dispensers, blisters and strip packs, and aerosol cans. In 2022, bottles and jars segment is expected to dominate the market as large portion of products are usually packaged in either a jar or bottle. Jars are good for products that may not pour well or that a customer may not want to buy in large portions, as jars come in a wide array of sizes. Bottles are good for liquid products that consumer want to be dispensed by a certain method (pump, sprayer) and want larger volumes of.

• On the basis of distribution channel, the global cosmetics market is segmented into offline and online. In 2022, offline segment is expected to dominate the market as it is a traditional form of distribution channel focusing on bricks and mortar, with its sales through supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, and salons. The customers can get a wide range of options, suggestions, and samples through these stores that improve their decision making.

• On the basis of application, the global cosmetics market is segmented into women and men. In 2022, women segment is expected to dominate the market as the cosmetic market is highly women centric with a wide range of products available for women.

Important Questions Answered

• What is the growth potential of the Cosmetics Market?

• Which company is currently leading the Cosmetics Market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period 2022-2030?

• What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

• Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

• How will the competitive landscape change in the future?

• What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

• What will be the total production and consumption in the Cosmetics Market by 2030?

• Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the Cosmetics Market?

• Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

• Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

