PSC Virtual Customer Service Hearings Set for Florida City Gas



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold virtual customer service hearings on Wednesday, September 14, and Thursday, September 15, for Florida City Gas (FCG) customers. On May 31, 2022, FCG filed a petition with the PSC to increase its base rates.

FCG is a natural gas utility that provides service to approximately 116,000 Florida customers in the counties of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Hendry. The service hearings allow customers to comment publicly on FCG's rate request and the utility's quality of service. The Commission will consider customer input when reviewing the utility's request. FCG customers wanting to testify before the Commission may register in one of three ways: using the online registration form, which will be available on the PSC's website under the Hot Topics section on the home page; calling the PSC at 1-850-413-7080; or emailing the PSC at speaker-signup@psc.state.fl.us. Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 31, and the deadline to sign up is noon EDT two business days prior to each service hearing. Customers are invited to participate in the scheduled virtual hearings: Wednesday, September 14, 2022* 2:00 p.m. EDT 6:00 p.m. EDT Thursday, September 15, 2022 10:00 a.m. EDT * Spanish Interpreter Available Customers not able to participate can watch the live meeting on the PSC’s website. Click the camera icon on the left side toolbar that says “Watch Live Broadcast.” For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.