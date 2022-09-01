Vine Publishing to release the ultimate Playbook to Help Teenage Athletes Win in the Game of Life
Using 'God’s Playbook for the Game of Life' will be impactful on the lives of young people as they leave home and move into their next phase of life.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vine Publishing is proud to announce the upcoming release of ‘Using God’s Playbook for the Game of Life: 52 Scriptures Your Young Athlete Should Know Before Sending Them Off into the World.’
— Jerry & Ellen Palmieri
Young athletes face many challenges on and off the field. When the game of life does not go according to plan, they may become discouraged and feel defeated. But author, Tonya May Avent, wants them to know that regardless of what they may face, through Christ they are champions. In her debut book, Using God’s Playbook for the Game of Life, she uses the Word of God to educate, inspire, and empower young athletes.
‘God’s Playbook for the Game of Life' is a devotional and ultimate playbook for young athletes to learn the truths, lessons, and victory in God’s word. Each devotion has a "Word Focus" that highlights particular words, and each week has a "Daily Workout," which helps readers study, retain, and apply Godly principles.
Avent highlights the immense pressure on young athletes, which can lead to depression, substance abuse, and suicide. Avent states, "With so much academic, social, and athletic pressure, it is critical that today’s young, Christian athletes know who they are, why they were created, what they can do, and who they can be."
Jerry Palmieri, Superbowl XLII and XLVI Champion, and NY Giants strength and conditioning coach, and wife Ellen Palmieri said, “With statistics showing that sixty-six percent of teenagers stop attending church following their high school graduation, Using God’s Playbook for the Game of Life will be impactful on the lives of young people as they leave home and move into their next phase of life.”
Julia Gaffney, Para swimming Gold Medalist for Team USA, called Using God’s Playbook for the Game of Life, “Very practical” and “Very Biblical!”. “I highly recommend it for young athletes as they pursue their dreams,” she said.
Dave Wilson, Co-Host of FamilyLife Today® says, “Using God’s Playbook for the Game of Life will help young athletes become the best Christian and athlete that they could be.” He said, “Start your workout today and watch how God meets you in the pages of this book.”
Tonya May Avent understands firsthand the pressures young athletes face. She is not only a former athlete and a medal winner, but she is now the mother of two All-American athletes. She also served in youth ministry for eight years. During that time, she realized that many of the youth she served did not have a firm understanding of God’s word or Christianity in general. However, it was while attending Bible school, that she discovered her purpose to teach the word of God in a relevant and applicable way.
‘Using God’s Playbook for the Game of Life: 52 Scriptures Your Young Athlete Should Know Before Sending Them Off into the World’ (ISBN# 978-1-7367483-9-8) will be released Fall 2022. It is now available for pre-order online where books are sold.
ABOUT TONYA MAY AVENT:
A self-proclaimed “church-kid”, Tonya May Avent grew up as a daughter of a minister (now pastor), and accepted Jesus Christ into her heart at the tender age of six. She is the wife of a USA Basketball, FIBA, Semi-Pro and High School Basketball coach and mother to two All-American athletes. Tonya is the founder of Destined 4 the Dub Ministries, which focuses on ministering the gospel through a sports lens. More information is available at https://destined4thedub.com and on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @Destined4theDub. Need more visual content to make a story? Check out an interview featuring Tonya May Avent.
ABOUT VINE PUBLISHING:
Vine Publishing is a hybrid publishing company that provides exceptional publishing and distribution services to Christian authors. Staying true to our Christian roots, we believe that it is our connection to the True Vine that empowers and equips us to provide the highest quality service. It is our vision to be the Standard of Excellence, the best and most professional Christian hybrid publisher for Kingdom authors. Every literary work published through the Vine is intended to nourish the mind and spirit of all people. Further details can be found at https://vinepublish.com.
