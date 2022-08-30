Webinar “Physical Threat Resilience for Global Corporations” on Wednesday, September 7, 2:00PM EST
What you don’t know can hurt your organization!
Getting early warning and responding quickly and effectively means better risk mitigation for customers in all business sectors;”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swan Island Networks will host a free webinar on September 7, 2022, focusing on the key areas of resilience for global corporations: situational awareness and proactive intelligence. Tactical advice on protecting lives, property, reputation and continuity will be covered, along with technologies that can assist.
— Chris Britton, General Manager of RockDove Solutions
“Corporations can cut their risk by anticipating and proactively monitoring all types of threats,” Swan Island Networks’ CEO, Pete O’Dell, asserted. “This webinar will highlight many of the key learnings our customers have used to anticipate, prevent, mitigate and respond to both manmade and natural physical security events.”
“Getting early warning and responding quickly and effectively means better risk mitigation for customers in all business sectors;” said Chris Britton, General Manager of www.RockDoveSolutions.com. “Our InCaseOfCrisis incident management solution leverages the early warnings from TX360.”
TX360 monitors emerging threats globally for corporations with facilities on 6 continents across all industry segments. Thousands of aggregated information feeds can be finely tuned to provide proactive intelligence to both command center dashboards and email or text alerting.
Swan Island Networks will be at GSX Atlanta as a co-sponsor of the InfraGard booth #1029. To register for the webinar, go to www.swanislandnetworks.com or email webinar@swanisland.net
Pete O'Dell
Swan Island Networks
+1 202-460-9207
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn