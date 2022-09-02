STARCOM HQ Location Selection Process is in Review
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) believes that the process of bidding on the location for STARCOM HQ should be open and fair to all states. Permitting more states to house SF Bases and Deltas allows for additional congressional representatives and senators, as well as, states and municipalities to learn more about the mission and necessity of Space Force Operations. STARCOM is one of three U.S. Space Force field commands and focuses on education and training of Space Professionals: including tactics, techniques, and procedures.
The process for selecting a STARCOM HQ location began in April of 2022. Initial plans were to limit the selection to current Space Force bases. However, the bi-partisan congressional delegation from Texas and other states have petitioned the administration to open the bidding and include states interested in hosting STARCOM. The selection process is currently being reviewed.
The United States Space Force News published an article identifying the current six candidates and information regarding the structure and five space Deltas related to the mission of STARCOM. CLICK HERE to review the article.
SFA will continue to share information on the selection process and final outcome.
About the Space Force Association (SFA):
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
