Proven Media to Advise Cannabis Entrepreneurs at Lucky Leaf Expo New Mexico
Kim Prince, CEO and Founder at Proven Media, "How to Leverage PR for Cannabis Companies," at the Lucky Leaf Expo in Albuquerque, New Mexico, taking place October 7-8th.
Top cannabis public relations and marketing firm will show business leaders ways to leverage a PR strategy at industry conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
We’ll show business leaders how a well-thought-out marketing communications strategy can make an impact for companies of all sizes and positively position their brands to consumers.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, one of the country’s leading cannabis marketing communication and public relations firms, will present this fall at the Lucky Leaf Expo in New Mexico. The firm's Founder and CEO, Kim Prince, alongside Publicist Sadie Thompson and Director of Media Relations Dina Giovale, will discuss, "How to Leverage PR for Cannabis Companies." The event will take place October 21-22nd, at the Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 2nd Street Northwest, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
— Kim Prince, Founder and CEO at Proven Media
Session attendees will learn how to use public relations as a business advantage in the highly competitive and advertising-restricted cannabis industry. The Proven Media team will present a high-level overview of B2B and B2C communication strategies, share how key messages need to connect to a campaign and give tips to build media relationships. Attendees will also receive action items for businesses of all sizes to plan and implement an effective communication strategy to help them stand out in the ever-changing cannabis industry.
The Lucky Leaf Expo is an informational event for investors, cannabis license holders, business owners, and stakeholders interested in the New Mexico cannabis market.
“We can’t wait to meet entrepreneurs from New Mexico’s emerging cannabis marketplace at the Lucky Leaf Expo. In our session, we’ll show business leaders how a well-thought-out marketing communications strategy can make an impact for companies of all sizes and positively position their brands to consumers. That’s the power of public relations,” said Kim Prince, CEO and founder of Proven Media.
Prince leads Proven Media’s dynamic team of public relations professionals as CEO. Prince has an impressive background of more than 20 years of experience advising C-level executives in B2B and B2C marketing communication strategies for their corporations. She has a passion for helping strong, complex businesses and visionary brands reach their goals.
Thompson serves as Proven Media’s lead publicist and client point of contact. She uses her in-depth understanding of journalism and the mechanics of news to enable her to connect authentically with reporters. Thompson has secured national news placements in TV, print and digital.
As director of media relations, Giovale finds and develops clients’ stories to highlight the emotional connection sought out by the media. Known for her writing and relationships, Giovale has a broad marketing communications background promoting B2B and B2C brands with national and international media coverage.
Proven Media, named one of the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms” by the New York Observer, navigates its varied roster of cannabis organizations through the ever-changing compliance regulations of the industry. Known for strategic planning and investor communications, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion, Proven Media represents many other private and publicly-traded cannabis companies across the globe. For information, visit provenmedia.com.
About Proven Media:
Proven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and public relations firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly-traded cannabis companies. Named among the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms” by the New York Observer, the firm specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.
Dina Giovale
Proven Media
+1 602-421-3724
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn