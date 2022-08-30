Eastern North Carolina Transworld Business Advisor Becomes Chairman of IES

John Chaffee, Senior Business Advisor, TBA-ENC

Eastern NC Business Broker, John Chaffee, takes on roll as Chairman of IES

We are honored that he cares deeply about IES, the North Carolina communities, and the manufacturing industry to give so unselfishly of his time” — Phil Mintz

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is excited to share that Senior Broker John Chaffee has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board for the NC State University Industrial Expansion Solutions (IES) Industry Advisory Council. John has an extensive background serving Eastern North Carolina’s region through economic development and brings seasoned business experience to the 2022 – 2023 IES Industry Advisory Council in their efforts to advance the industrial extension mission. This mission provides assessments and guidance for businesses in North Carolina and strives to grow their economic development.

“We are grateful that John accepted the challenge to lead as the Chairman of the NC State University Industry Expansion Solutions (IES) Industry Advisory Council. He is the perfect person to guide the council and help the organization advance our mission in support of manufacturing. John has been a strong advocate for manufacturing through his extensive work in Economic Development on the local and state level. We are honored that he cares deeply about IES, the North Carolina communities, and the manufacturing industry to give so unselfishly of his time,” states Phil Mintz, Director of NC State University Industry Expansion Solutions (IES) and the NCMEP Network.

“We are a supplier of custom assembly systems. Our business depends on other manufacturers and networking has always been a key component for our business success,” states Jerry Pedley with Mertek Solutions in Sanford, NC, “I have known John Chafee many years and his connection has allowed us to gain many networking connections. He has local knowledge and is very good at communicating the great assets of economic development in NC. I remember many times the events he managed and the great connection with business and education I was able to gain. Industry Expansion Solutions is fortunate to have him as our chairman. He will help us with networking and make a difference in IES growth and accountability.”

In addition to his duties as the Industry Advisory Council Chairman, John will continue to serve transitioning business owners and buyers in his business intermediary role with Transworld.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.



About NC State University Industry Expansion Solutions (IES)

Industry Expansion Solutions (IES) is the industrial extension service for the NC State University College of Engineering. IES managers and subject matter experts live and serve in communities in every region of North Carolina. IES provides North Carolina businesses technical assistance and access to industry experts, training, education and innovative technologies.



About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.