Oleap Launches Kickstarter Campaign for First-Ever Open-Ear Headphones for Work and Entertainment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Oleap Pilot, the first-ever open-ear headphone that incorporates state-of-the-art ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology to bring the best communication experience, has launched a Kickstarter campaign.
With an exclusive 3-Mic Spatial ENC algorithm, Oleap Pilot eliminates environmental noise up to 50dB. In addition, its leading-edge VoiceOn™ technology enables wearers to be heard clearly, even in a crowded café or on a subway.
Lightweight and comfortable, Oleap Pilot can be worn throughout the day while working from your home or attending online meetings. Your caller will not be able to hear your dog barking, your children playing or the television broadcast you are watching.
Listening to your favorite music or podcast while wearing Oleap Pilot will be fun. It employs two dynamic 16mm speaker drivers that reproduce loud and detail-rich audio quality. Compared to bone conduction headphones, Oleap Pilot has enhanced the bass tones with the BassLeap algorithm and fine-tune EQ settings.
The vibration-free design does not clamp on cheekbones, so there will be no headaches. That makes Oleap Pilot much more comfortable than bone conduction headphones.
In addition, the Oleap Pilot headphones’ dipole structure reduces sound leakage to a minimal level - lower than Airpods 3 at the maximum volume.
The headphones also help create an easy call experience. There is an easy-to-press mute button and volume can be auto-adjusted according to background noise condition. It is also available to access voice assistants on mobile phones.
The headphones also are optimal for outdoor use because they can be worn around the neck when not in use or can be placed in the foldable carrying case.
The open-ear headphones are safe to wear when driving because drivers can hear surrounding sounds.
The headphones are ideal for sports. It is waterproof and, at 33 grams, is super-lightweight. The boom mic can be hidden during a workout.
The headphones also come with a USB dongle for laptops, which improves the compatibility and stability of calls. Additionally, the headphones connect to laptops and phones simultaneously, so there is no need to switch to a Bluetooth connection.
The headphones have universal compatibility and work with leading communications platforms, including Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, WebEx and GoToMeeting.
In addition, the headphones have more than 10 hours of talk time and 16 hours of playback time.
The crowdfunding price for the Oleap Pilot headphones starts at $79 and mass production of the headphones will begin in October. To make a contribution on Kickstarter, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/oleap/oleap-pilot-next-gen-0pen-ear-headphones?ref=2juhsv.
To learn more about Oleap Pilot headphones, visit https://oleapai.com.
About Oleap
Founded in 2019, Oleap is a world-leading supplier of intelligent voice front-end processing technologies and products. The company is comprised of a team of innovators and audio engineers who are dedicated to bringing the best sound experience to work and life, and have been deeply rooted in the field of AI and acoustics for more than 20 years.
Previously, the company developed technologies to solve communication issues in the airline industry and help users access efficient and high-quality voice calls in many scenarios. Oleap has developed the world-leading AI voice pickup and environmental noise cancellation algorithm and won dozens of patents.
