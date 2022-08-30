Submit Release
Press conference with Nordic and Baltic defence ministers on Gotland, Friday 2 September 2022

SWEDEN, August 30 - On Friday 2 September, defence ministers of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden will meet at the Gotland Regiment (P 18) to discuss defence cooperation.

Place: The Gotland Regiment (P 18), Västerhejde skjutfältet 821

Swedish media must register by Thursday 1 September at 9.00 via email to Maj-Britt L. Persson (see press contact below). Please give your name, personal identity number, telephone number, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Please submit your press credentials as well. International media must submit the form 'Request for visit'. Submit a complete form by Wednesday 31 August at 11.00 to Maj-Britt L. Persson, see press contact below.

The ministers will address the media in a press conference held in connection with the meeting. Individual interviews are also available.

Time

Friday 2 September, 12.30–13.30.

Place

The Gotland Regiment (P 18), Västerhejde skjutfältet 821.

Swedish media

Swedish media must register by Thursday 1 September at 9.00 via email to Maj-Britt L Persson, see press contact below.

Please give your name, personal identity number, telephone number, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Please submit your press credentials as well.

International media

International media must submit the form ‘Request for visit’. Submit a complete form by Wednesday 31 August at 11.00 to Maj-Britt L Persson, see press contact below.

The form is available under the heading ‘Read more’.

Since the press conference will take place in a protected area, it is not possible to register after the deadline has passed.

Assembly by the gate to the Gotland Regiment (P 18), Västerhejde skjutfältet 821, by Friday 2 September at 12.00.

Participation is subject to available space.

