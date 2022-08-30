Exactuals Promotes Bryan Walley to CEO, Mike Hurst Transitions to Chairman
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactuals, the leading provider of innovative solutions for complex payments, royalties, and metadata in the entertainment and insurance industries, has promoted Bryan Walley to CEO of the company, where he has served as COO for eight years and President for almost two years. In this role, Walley will lead all day-to-day aspects of Exactuals, including overseeing its flagship platform PaymentHub, which has processed over $2 billion all-time for payees in film, TV, music, the insurance industry, and more. Walley is based in Los Angeles and will report directly to Verna Grayce Chao, Executive Vice President at City National Bank, the parent company of Exactuals.
Exactuals Co-Founder Mike Hurst will transition into the role of Chairman, where he will continue to provide leadership and value to Exactuals while he dedicates more time to investment, advisory, and entrepreneurial activities outside of the company.
“It has been a longstanding goal at Exactuals that our colleagues have the opportunity to grow and reach their highest potential within the company. Bryan is a prime example of this endeavor, and I am thrilled to name him as our new CEO. Additionally, his promotion will open leadership opportunities for our strong and growing team, many of whom are ready to take on greater responsibilities. I look forward to continuing my work with Bryan as Chairman, and I am more than confident in his ability to build on Exactuals’ successful trajectory, leading with a clear mission to an even brighter future.”
“Mike has shepherded our company and our products PaymentHub and SR1 to an incredible point, and I am honored to take on more responsibilities as CEO of Exactuals while continuing to work with him in his new role as Chairman,” said Walley. “We’re continuing to close new, historic deals, develop new business opportunities, and all our divisions have been running full steam ahead for the next chapter. The best is yet to come!”
Walley’s role at Exactuals combines his love of technology and automation with his background in financial services and process improvement. Prior to joining the company in 2014, he held senior positions at IP3 Networks Inc., Intuit, and Exactuals’ parent company City National Bank. In 2003, Walley joined IP3 Networks Inc. as Director of Operations, where he was responsible for internal systems development and management, process and policy definition and implementation, vendor management, procurement and distribution, interviewing and hiring decisions, and budgeting. At the time, he was named Vice President, Information Services Project Manager at City National Bank, where he helped deliver technical and process-driven results on time, on scope, and on budget, both internally and for the company’s clients.
In 2009, Walley joined Intuit as Senior Product Manager, working on strategic technology initiatives in the Financial Services division. He then rejoined City National Bank in 2011, serving as Senior Vice President – Treasury Services before becoming Senior Vice President – Manager of Datafaction, an RBC Company and an affiliate of City National Bank, offering specialized accounting software solutions to business managers, family offices, money managers, and other organizations that have multiple entities and accounts. Walley earned both his undergraduate and MBA degrees from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. Outside of work, he is an active supporter of the American Heart Association.
Hurst started Exactuals with Chief Technology Officer Jason Hiller while at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2011, establishing Exactuals as a SaaS leader in the film/TV payments space by solidifying long-term contracts with the industry’s largest talent union, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), and the industry’s largest payroll provider, Entertainment Partners, amongst others. In August 2018, Hurst led Exactuals toward its acquisition by City National Bank.
For more information on Exactuals, visit www.exactuals.com, and follow us on social media:
Twitter: @exactuals
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/exactuals
Instagram: @exactuals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactuals-llc
About Exactuals
Exactuals, founded in 2011, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company modernizing the way the entertainment industry makes payments, including residuals, royalties, marketplace payments and similarly complex transactions. Recognizing clear rights ownership information is a central issue for accurate licensing and ultimately payment, the company recently introduced RAI, a software development kit and open API, which programmatically improves IP metadata. In January 2020, Exactuals acquired royalty calculation and statement generation service SR1, completing the company’s integrated end-to-end solution for everything from data to calculations to payments. Exactuals is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Nashville and New York. Exactuals is an RBC company and a wholly owned subsidiary of City National Bank Member FDIC. For more information, please visit exactuals.com.
About City National
With $91.2 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 68 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $83.0 billion in client investment assets.
City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.
For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.
*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.
# # #
Laurie Jakobsen
Exactuals Co-Founder Mike Hurst will transition into the role of Chairman, where he will continue to provide leadership and value to Exactuals while he dedicates more time to investment, advisory, and entrepreneurial activities outside of the company.
“It has been a longstanding goal at Exactuals that our colleagues have the opportunity to grow and reach their highest potential within the company. Bryan is a prime example of this endeavor, and I am thrilled to name him as our new CEO. Additionally, his promotion will open leadership opportunities for our strong and growing team, many of whom are ready to take on greater responsibilities. I look forward to continuing my work with Bryan as Chairman, and I am more than confident in his ability to build on Exactuals’ successful trajectory, leading with a clear mission to an even brighter future.”
“Mike has shepherded our company and our products PaymentHub and SR1 to an incredible point, and I am honored to take on more responsibilities as CEO of Exactuals while continuing to work with him in his new role as Chairman,” said Walley. “We’re continuing to close new, historic deals, develop new business opportunities, and all our divisions have been running full steam ahead for the next chapter. The best is yet to come!”
Walley’s role at Exactuals combines his love of technology and automation with his background in financial services and process improvement. Prior to joining the company in 2014, he held senior positions at IP3 Networks Inc., Intuit, and Exactuals’ parent company City National Bank. In 2003, Walley joined IP3 Networks Inc. as Director of Operations, where he was responsible for internal systems development and management, process and policy definition and implementation, vendor management, procurement and distribution, interviewing and hiring decisions, and budgeting. At the time, he was named Vice President, Information Services Project Manager at City National Bank, where he helped deliver technical and process-driven results on time, on scope, and on budget, both internally and for the company’s clients.
In 2009, Walley joined Intuit as Senior Product Manager, working on strategic technology initiatives in the Financial Services division. He then rejoined City National Bank in 2011, serving as Senior Vice President – Treasury Services before becoming Senior Vice President – Manager of Datafaction, an RBC Company and an affiliate of City National Bank, offering specialized accounting software solutions to business managers, family offices, money managers, and other organizations that have multiple entities and accounts. Walley earned both his undergraduate and MBA degrees from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. Outside of work, he is an active supporter of the American Heart Association.
Hurst started Exactuals with Chief Technology Officer Jason Hiller while at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2011, establishing Exactuals as a SaaS leader in the film/TV payments space by solidifying long-term contracts with the industry’s largest talent union, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), and the industry’s largest payroll provider, Entertainment Partners, amongst others. In August 2018, Hurst led Exactuals toward its acquisition by City National Bank.
For more information on Exactuals, visit www.exactuals.com, and follow us on social media:
Twitter: @exactuals
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/exactuals
Instagram: @exactuals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactuals-llc
About Exactuals
Exactuals, founded in 2011, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company modernizing the way the entertainment industry makes payments, including residuals, royalties, marketplace payments and similarly complex transactions. Recognizing clear rights ownership information is a central issue for accurate licensing and ultimately payment, the company recently introduced RAI, a software development kit and open API, which programmatically improves IP metadata. In January 2020, Exactuals acquired royalty calculation and statement generation service SR1, completing the company’s integrated end-to-end solution for everything from data to calculations to payments. Exactuals is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Nashville and New York. Exactuals is an RBC company and a wholly owned subsidiary of City National Bank Member FDIC. For more information, please visit exactuals.com.
About City National
With $91.2 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 68 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $83.0 billion in client investment assets.
City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.
For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.
*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.
# # #
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+15624727993 ext.
email us here