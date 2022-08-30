Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,624 in the last 365 days.

Local Government Bridge Project Recipients Announced for Federal Bridge Program

For Immediate Release:  Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

Contact:  Doug Kinniburgh, 605-773-4284

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded funding for 12 local bridge projects through the federal bridge program totaling approximately $6.8 million at the Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, meeting in Pierre. This federal bridge program was established by Congress to provide funding for highway bridge replacement, rehabilitation, preservation, protection, and construction projects on public roads. Funding is distributed by a statutory formula based on the relative costs of replacing all highway bridges classified in poor condition in a state and the relative costs of rehabilitating all highway bridges classified in fair condition in a state.

“The action by the Transportation Commission reinforces the need for an interconnected transportation system and we are thankful for these federal dollars that will go toward improving the overall condition of bridges within the state,” said Mike Behm, SDDOT Director of Planning and Engineering. “These awards are a significant portion of nearly $40 million planned for local government bridge projects this year.”                                                                                                    

Six applications for permanent bridge removals were received and were approved to be added to the 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan. The six recipients for bridge removal projects are: Bon Homme County (2), Hand County (2), McCook County (1), and Meade County (1).

Ninety-three applications totaling $72.3 million in total costs were received by the South Dakota Department of Transportation for bridge replacement projects. Five cities submitted seven applications and 27 counties submitted 86 applications. The six recipients for bridge replacement projects are: Butte County (1), Mellette County (1), city of Hill City (1), Turner County (2), and Spink County (1).

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Local Government Bridge Project Recipients Announced for Federal Bridge Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.