Exactuals Promotes Lindsay Conlin to SVP of Revenue
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactuals, the leading provider of innovative solutions for complex payments, royalties, and metadata in the entertainment and insurance industries, has promoted Lindsay Conlin to SVP of Revenue. In this role, Conlin will oversee all sales and marketing operations for Exactuals and its suite of products, including flagship platform, PaymentHub, and royalty calculation and statement generation service, SR1. Conlin is based in Nashville, Tenn., and will report to Exactuals CEO Bryan Walley.
“Lindsay has played an integral part in Exactuals’ success from the moment she joined the company in 2018,” said Mike Hurst, Chairman of Exactuals. “Lindsay is a trusted and inspiring leader, and her promotion to SVP of Revenue comes with my utmost confidence and excitement. She continues to develop new business and bring our flagship products, PaymentHub and SR1, to new clients while continuing in her efforts in fostering payment and data best practices across the entertainment industry.”
"My last four years at Exactuals have been an amazing opportunity for learning and growth. I am honored to have been given this opportunity to serve as SVP of Revenue and can't thank the team enough for believing in me," said Lindsay Conlin, SVP of Revenue at Exactuals. “Ever since I arrived at Exactuals, I have strived to lead the charge for robust and proper payment systems and practices in the entertainment industry. I can’t wait to see what the future holds as we continue to modernize payments and data across the entertainment landscape, easing the process for payers and ensuring payees get what they are owed.”
“I am excited to be leading Exactuals forward in this next chapter shoulder to shoulder with an executive as incredible and deserving as Lindsay,” said Bryan Walley, CEO of Exactuals. “The current momentum Exactuals is in no small part due to the work Lindsay has been doing in attracting and completing deals with new clients and I’m excited to see her continue to grow in her new role as SVP of Revenue.”
Before her promotion to SVP of Revenue, Conlin served as Director of Business Development at Exactuals, where she focused on building partnerships, negotiating deals, developing marketing strategies, and more. She played a key role in finalizing deals with more than 100 labels, publishers, libraries, and distributors in the music and literary publishing spaces. Conlin has also been an advocate for proper metadata in the music industry, receiving a nomination for the Master of Metadata Award at the 2022 Music Biz Annual Conference.
Prior to joining Exactuals in 2018, Conlin worked at Big Machine Label Group in the Partnership Marketing and Promotion Strategy department. She then departed Big Machine to create DotDot, a custom software development company helping music businesses improve, manage, and utilize information. DotDot joined Exactuals in 2018.
About Exactuals
Exactuals, founded in 2011, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company modernizing the way the entertainment industry makes payments, including residuals, royalties, marketplace payments and similarly complex transactions. Recognizing clear rights ownership information is a central issue for accurate licensing and ultimately payment, the company recently introduced RAI, a software development kit and open API, which programmatically improves IP metadata. In January 2020, Exactuals acquired royalty calculation and statement generation service SR1, completing the company’s integrated end-to-end solution for everything from data to calculations to payments. Exactuals is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Nashville and New York. Exactuals is an RBC company and a wholly owned subsidiary of City National Bank Member FDIC. For more information, please visit exactuals.com.
About City National
With $91.2 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 68 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $83.0 billion in client investment assets.
City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.
For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.
*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.
