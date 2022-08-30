Medical Gas Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast period to 2029

Medical Gas Equipment Market Size, Growth, Demand, Development, Forecast, Dynamics, Segmentation, Trends, Share, and Supply Chain

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the medical gas equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast period 2022-2029 and is projected to reach USD 4,838.15 million by 2029 . Medical equipment is a category of equipment containing oxygen, nitrogen, and helium, as well as other medical gases. The market for this product can be classified into three categories: pure gas (medical grade), mixtures such as one or more other components including air, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide which are used in a variety medical and healthcare applications.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes , asthma, and cardiovascular disorders will act as a major driver accelerating the growth rate of the medical gas equipment market. Rising incidence of premature births will increase the demand for medical gas equipment and further propel the growth rate of the market. Another important factor resulting from the expansion of the market is the upsurge in the number of geriatric people. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and technological advancements are the major drivers that will enhance the growth of the market.Likewise, increasing demand for home care and point-of-care diagnostics will positively impact the growth rate of the market. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle and increasing level of disposable income in developing and developed countries will influence the growth rate of the medical gases and equipment market. smoking and increasing pollution level will prosper the growth rate of medical gas equipment market.

This Medical Gas Equipment Market report provides details about recent new developments, trade regulations, import and export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, share analysis, impact of national and localized market players, analysis of opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growth, niches and dominance of applications, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.To get more insights on the Medical Gas Equipment market, contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief , our team will help you make an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global medical gases market scope and market size

The medical gas equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application, product, and end users. The growth among these segments will help you analyze low growth segments within the industries and provide users with valuable market insight and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identification of major market applications.

On the basis of type, the medical gas equipment market is segmented into medical gases and medical gas equipment. The medical gases segment is further sub-segmented into pure medical gases and medical gas mixtures. Pure medical gases on the basis of type are divided into oxygen , carbon dioxide, nitrogen, nitrous oxide, medical air and helium. The form of pure medical gas delivery segment is categorized into high pressure cylinders, liquid tanks and bulk delivery.The Medical Gas Mixtures segment is divided into Blood-Gas Mixtures, Pulmonary Diffusion Mixtures, Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen Mixtures, Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen Mixtures, Laser-Gas Mixtures, Aerobic Gas Mixtures, Anaerobic Gas Mixtures, Oxide-Oxide Mixtures. ethylene/sterilizing gas. The medical gas equipment segment is further sub-segmented into equipment accessories, gas delivery systems and cryogenic products. Equipment accessories are further divided into vacuum systems, manifolds, regulators, flow meters, suction regulators, hoses, valves with integrated pressure regulators, outlets, monitoring systems and medical air compressors.

The application segment of the market is divided into therapeutic applications, pharmaceutical manufacturing and research, diagnostic applications and other applications. Therapeutic applications are further sub-segmented into Respiratory Therapies, Cardiovascular Therapies, Anesthesia Delivery, Cryosurgery, and Other Therapeutic Applications. The pharmaceutical manufacturing and research segment is further sub-segmented into drug discovery, pharmaceutical manufacturing, process development and quality control. The diagnostic applications segment is further sub-segmented into medical imaging and general laboratory applications.

The product segment of the medical gas equipment market is segmented into manifolds, outlets, hoses and valves, alarm systems, cylinders, flow meters, regulators, medical air compressors, vacuum systems and masks.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals , home healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, and emergency services.

Country Level Analysis of the Medical Gases-Equipment Market

The Medical Gas Equipment market is analyzed and market size information and trends are provided by country, type, application, product and end users as listed above.The countries covered in the Medical Gas Equipment market report are USA, Canada & Mexico North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan. , India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical gas equipment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period 2022-2029. This is due to the presence of major key players and a well-established pharmaceutical and healthcare sector in this region. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2022-2029 due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure and improving the health sector infrastructure in this region.

The country section of the Medical Gas Equipment market report also provides individual market impacting factors and regulatory changes in the country market that impact current and future market trends. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import and export analysis, price trend analysis, raw material cost, value chain analysis Downstream and Upstream are some of the major indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country.In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing a forecast analysis of national data.

Competitive Landscape and Global Medical Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis

Medical Gas Equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, research and development investment, new market initiatives, global presence, locations and production facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product breadth and breadth, application dominance. The data points provided above are only related to the companies focus on the medical gas equipment market.

Some of the major players operating in the medical gas equipment market are Linde plc, Air Products Inc., Air Liquide, Atlas Copco AB, Messer SE & Co. KGaA, GCE Group, Praxair Technology, Inc., SOL SpA, MATHESON TRI -GAS, INC., Rotarex, Medical Gas Solutions Inc., Amico Group of Companies, BeaconMedaes, DCC plc, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, Ohio Medical, Airgas, Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., among others.

