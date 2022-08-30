Submit Release
Clarksburg DMV Regional Office Will Not Give Outside Skills Tests During Festivals

Due to extra traffic in Clarksburg for the Italian and Black Heritage Festivals, the Division of Motor Vehicles' Regional Office will suspend outside driver skills’ testing on Thursday, September 1st and Friday, September 2nd, as well as Friday, September 9th. 
 
Please plan to do any outside driver skills’ testing early the following week, or at another DMV Regional Office location. All other regular DMV transactions and services will still be available at the Clarksburg office. DMV Regional Offices in nearby cities include Fairmont, Elkins, Morgantown, Flatwoods, and Parkersburg. 
 
For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.​​

