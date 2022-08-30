Soundstripe Raises $9M Series B to Expand Music Solutions for Creators and Brands
The combination of [Soundstripe's] content catalog, distribution platform and quickly expanding sales and marketing capabilities creates a strong platform for continued rapid growth.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundstripe, a leading provider of high-quality, royalty-free music, video, and sound effects for creators, has received $9 million in Series B financing led by Topmark Partners with participation from Overline Ventures, Escalate Partners, and Craft Ventures. Previous Series A investors Vocap Partners also joined the new round. The additional funding will fuel Soundstripe’s continued growth serving creators, filmmakers and brands with access to nearly 200,000 hassle-free “use anywhere” digital content assets for use in their videos, ads and other creative projects.
Soundstripe will use the funding to invest in new B2B products and services to boost its rapidly expanding Enterprise business, as well as new tools to serve Soundstripe’s core business, which has amassed tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Soundstripe will also use the funds to continue investment in its publishing business, which leverages the company’s ownership of 8,000+ songs, which has led to hundreds of millions of impressions across numerous distribution outlets. This will allow the company to continue building on its recent milestone of more than 13 million total song, sound effect and stock video downloads since its launch in 2016.
"The explosive growth of the creator economy has catapulted Soundstripe forward, with our mission to 'Keep Creators Creating' resonating strongly with those who need fast, hassle-free music, sound effects, and video clips for their projects," said Travis Terrell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Soundstripe. "We will now use this Series B financing to invest heavily in our enterprise business, which has already proven to be a huge area of growth for our company while remaining ripe with opportunity."
"The team at Soundstripe has built an impressive business that is highly differentiated in the royalty-free content industry, and we are truly honored to partner with them," said Travis Milks, Managing Partner at Topmark Partners. "The combination of the company’s content catalog, distribution platform and quickly expanding sales and marketing capabilities creates a strong platform for continued rapid growth in a very dynamic industry.”
About Soundstripe
Soundstripe is one of the industry’s fastest growing providers of unlimited, royalty-free music, stock video, and sound effects for use in videos, podcasts, and other media projects. It is driven by a unique subscription model that lets content creators pay a fee for usage of all the media in Soundstripe’s catalog, with a la carte licenses also available. This approach has led to more than 10 million licenses being issued for tens of thousands of customers in more than 140 countries since Soundstripe’s inception in 2016.
The company is based in Nashville and was named to the Top 100 of the 2022 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list and the Top 2,000 of the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, cementing its place as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. It was selected for The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces list in both 2019 and 2020, winning special awards for Values and Best in Leadership for co-founders Travis Terrell, Micah Sannan, and Trevor Hinesley. Soundstripe also won the Game-Changing Startup award in the Entertainment, Sports, and Media category at The Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s 2019 NEXT Awards, and was named one of the city’s Top 10 startup cultures by Powderkeg. For more information, visit soundstripe.com.
