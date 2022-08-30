Plant-Based Meat Market is Booming Worldwide at USD 12.49 billion by 2028

Global Plant-Based Meat Market

Plant-Based Meat Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Share and Leading Players Report by 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant-Based Meat marketing report has been generated by keeping in mind all the needs of the businesses for thriving successful business growth. Moreover, market status at the global and regional level is provided through this report which helps to achieve business insights at the extensive marketplace. This information holds an immense significance to drive a business towards the success. Businesses are greatly depending on the different segments involved in the market research report as it offers better insights to drive the business on the right track. Hence the outcome, i.e. Plant-Based Meat report, is a great which implies a client-focused, leading edge, and trustworthy market report.

The market data analyzed and evaluated in the persuasive Plant-Based Meat market report makes achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. This global market analysis report encompasses all the company profiles of the major players and brands. Besides, the report offers a thorough synopsis on the study, analysis and estimation of the market and how it is impacting the industry. To prepare this report, detailed market analysis is conducted with the inputs from industry experts. Thus, the Plant-Based Meat market research report performs an assessment of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Plant-Based Meat Market

The plant-based meat market size is valued at USD 12.49 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 14.6% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The rapid increase in the obesity rate and high demand for plant proteins is the factor for the growth of plant-based meat market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Plant-based meat is a type of food products which are sourced from vegan sources not using any meat, but providing similar functionality and taste. These products are designed to counter the major consumption of meats having a drastic impact on the environment.

The major growing factor towards plant-based meat market is the rise in the vegan and flexitarian population across the world. Furthermore, the rise in awareness regarding the health benefits offered by plant-based meat over animal meat and high growth in government initiatives along with significant investments are also expected to heighten the overall demand for plant-based meat market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Moreover, the major food industry investing in and introducing plant-based meat products and increase in the health consciousness trend to influence the global plant-based protein are also expected to serve as foremost drivers for the plant-based meat market at a global level. In addition, the increase in the vegan population and high demand for organic food products are also lifting the growth of the plant-based meat market.

However, the large population allergic to plant-based meat sources such as soy and wheat and high cost of products in comparison to traditional meat are projected to act as a restraint towards the growth of plant-based meat market, whereas the false perception regarding the taste of plant-based meat products can challenge the growth of the plant-based meat market.

Moreover, the alternative solution to meet the growing demand for animal meat products and favorable marketing and correct positioning of plant-based meat are expected to further generate new opportunities for the plant-based meat market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Some of the major players operating in the Plant-Based Meat market are: Impossible Foods Inc., Gold&Green Foods Ltd., VBites Foods Limited, Maple Leaf Foods, Beyond Meat, Unilever, Conagra Brands, Inc., Quorn, Kellogg NA Co., Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Sunfed, Tofurky, Atlantic Natural Foods, Inc., Fry Family Food, Nutrisoy Pty Ltd., Nasoya Foods USA, LLC, Nestle, Hugli Holding AG, Lightlife Foods, Inc., and Taifun-Tofu GmbH

Key Point Summary of the Market Report:

The report underlines the recent trends and SWOT analysis

The report focuses on the growth opportunities in the Plant-Based Meat Market in the coming years

It provides competitive analysis with a market share of leading market players, along with project launches and tactical approaches implemented by the players in the last five years

Reasons to Get this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Global Plant-Based Meat Market Scope and Market Size

The plant-based meat market is segmented on the basis of source, product type, type, process, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on source, the plant-based meat market has been segmented into soy, wheat, pea, mycoprotein, gluten and others.

On the basis of product type, the plant-based meat market has been segmented into burger patties, sausages, strips and nuggets, meatballs and others.

On the basis of type, the plant-based meat market has been segmented into Pork, beef, chicken, fish, tofu, tempeh, quorn, mushroom, seitan, RTC/RTE, natto and others.

Based on process, the plant-based meat market has been segmented into grinding, mixing, blending, forming/shaping, freezing systems and storage.

On the basis of end user, the plant-based meat market has been segmented into households, food industry and HoReCA.

The distribution channel segment of the plant-based meat market has been segmented into direct and indirect. Indirect has further been segmented into modern stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, food stores and e-retailers.

