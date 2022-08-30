Smart Polymer Market Value is Projected USD 19.31 Billion by 2029 With Top Player - BASF SE (Germany), Solvay , DuPont

Smart Polymer Market

smart polymer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.05% during the forecast period of 2022-2029

COVID-19 Impact on Smart Polymer Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a short-term impact on the overall growth of smart polymers market globally. The demand for smart polymer from the automotive industry is expected to decrease due to lockdown restrictions and cross-border transportation and trade restrictions. However, the demand of smart polymers has increased from the medical field which is anticipated to grow the market value of smart polymer.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

Recent Development

In 2019, Evonik Industries AG had announced plans to manufacture a polyamide 12 (PA12) facility in Marl, Germany; and increase the manufacturing of transparent polyamides at the Marl Chemical Park. The expense of this project is estimated to be US$ 475.58 Mn. The PA12 manufacturing facility is expected to be operational in the first half of 2021. The new PA12 facility is projected to upsurge the overall capacity of PA12 by more than 50%.

Top Key players in Global Smart Polymer Market Report:

BASF SE (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), DuPont (U.S), Evonik Industries (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Autonomic Materials Inc, (U.S.), Nouryon (Netherland), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), Spintech Holdings Inc.(U.S.), Akina, Inc. (U.S.), SMP Technologies Inc (Japan), NEI Corporation. (U.S.), Akzo Nobel N.V.(Netherland), NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (Japan), FMC Corporation. (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC. (U.S.)

Smart Polymer Market: Segmentation

The smart polymer market is segmented on the basis of type, stimulus and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Shape Memory Polymers

Electroactive Polymers

Self-Healing Polymers

Others

Stimulus

Physical Stimuli-Responsive Polymers

Thermo-Responsive Polymers

Photo-Responsive Polymers

Pressure-Responsive Polymers

Electroactive and Magnetically-responsive Polymers

Chemical Stimuli-Responsive Polymers

PH-Responsive Polymers

Biological Stimuli-Responsive Polymers

Enzymes-responsive Polymers

Self-healing Polymers

End User

Biomedical and Biotechnology

Textile

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Nuclear Energy

Others

Smart Polymer Market Analysis and Size

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart polymer market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 17.05% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 5.48 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 19.31 billion by 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand. The term smart polymer contains an extensive range of compounds that can change their transparency or shape and colour in response to their environmental conditions. These polymers are smart due to their ability to respond in a very dramatic way. Smart polymers are also known as intelligent materials or stimuli-responsive polymers. These polymers are used in several applications include sensors and actuators such as biodegradable packaging, artificial muscles; production of hydrogels and in biomedical engineering.

The Smart Polymer market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Smart Polymer market.

Smart Polymer Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The smart polymer market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, stimulus and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the smart polymer market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the smart polymer market due to the increasing applications from several sectors such as biomedical, textile, automotive, electrical industries in this region.

Research Methodology: Global Smart Polymer Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Smart Polymer Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand of physical stimuli-responsive polymer

Physical stimuli-responsive polymer has cover the largest share of overall market. These materials are highly sensitive to environment conditions such as changes in ultrasound, electric potential, temperature, UV radiations, and magnetic field. The rising demand of physical stimuli-responsive polymer are expected to drive the growth rate of the smart polymer market.

Surging usage in drug delivery system

Smart polymers are extensively used in drug delivery system because these polymers maintain the stability of the level of drugs in therapeutic window, increase patient compliance and allow monitoring of the medication level. The rise in the importance of synthesis and design of effective drug delivery systems in the healthcare is anticipated to drive the smart polymers market growth.

Increasing demand due to favourable properties of smart polymers

Smart polymers contain favourable properties such as flexible, tough, resilient, and biocompatible. These polymers don’t get damaged or get degraded easily. These factors have helped numerous end-user industries to adopt smart polymer in their key applications. Therefore, smart polymers are used in the production of smart materials such as phase change materials, smart textiles, sensors, actuators, and much more. The growing demand for these products are expected to drive the smart polymers market growth.

Opportunities

Surging demand of smart polymer in several industries

Smart polymers are widely used in several applications. For instance, these polymers are used in manufacturing sensors and actuators, hydrogels, and biodegradable packaging. Furthermore, smart polymers are widely used in healthcare and biomedical engineering, creating immense opportunities for the growth of the smart polymer market.

Increase focus towards expansion

The major companies are mostly shifting their focus towards introducing new and innovative products and growing their production capacities into the smart polymer market to attain the competitive advantage. Also, the rising number of partnership for developing advanced smart polymer is projected to boost market growth.

Restraints/Challenges

Associated side-effects of smart polymer

Smart polymers are very harmful for human health which are expected to restrain the growth rate of the smart polymer market during the forecast period. Health hazards include skin flushing, gastrointestinal upset, coughing and kidney damage.

Furthermore, other drawbacks such as thermosensitive polymers include high burst drug release, lack of biocompatibility of the polymeric system, low mechanical strength of the gel which is leading to potential dose-dumping and gradual decreasing of pH of the system due to acidic degradation are some major factor which also obstruct the growth rate of the market.

