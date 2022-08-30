CAGR 4.50%, Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Could hit USD 2526.36 million by 2029| Recent Developments and Trends

Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Anhydrous hydrogen fluoride is the building-block material for the manufacture of fluorine and fluorine-containing compounds such as fluoropolymers, etc.

Anhydrous hydrogen fluoride is a colorless toxic gas with a sharp odor at room temperature and exists mainly in the form of an H2F2 dimer below the temperature of 19.9 ° C. It is a colorless mobile volatile liquid. It is miscible with water in any ratio with the formation of hydrofluoric acid. It forms an azeotropic mixture with water at 35.4% concentration of HF. Anhydrous hydrogen fluoride is formed from natural raw materials such as fluorspar.

Anhydrous hydrogen fluoride is the building-block material for the manufacture of fluorine and fluorine-containing compounds such as fluoropolymers, fluorochemical, and surfactants. The main use for anhydrous hydrogen fluoride is in the preparation of other inorganic fluorides compound for the fluoridation of water, used as fluxes and catalysts, and manufactured ceramics and glass. The anhydrous hydrofluoric acid is used as an intermediate for manufacturing fluorochemicals. Other applications such as steel pickling, metal processing, and metal surface treatment amongst others are expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market was valued at USD 1700.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2526.36 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.50 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise the demand in the chemical industry

Chemical industry widely used anhydrous hydrofluoric acid. Anhydrous hydrofluoric acid is used as an intermediate material for the production of fluoropolymers and fluorocarbons which displays high potential for revenue generation. This includes the manufacture of HFCs, CFCs, HCFCs, and HFOs, amongst others. This, in turn, is driven by demand for air conditioning and refrigeration products which are expected to drive the growth of the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid.

Highly used in surfactants

Anhydrous hydrofluoric acid (HF) is a common ingredient in car wash cleaning solutions because it is relatively inexpensive and highly effective. Particulate matter from brake tire wear, pads, and discs and abrasion of road surface accumulated on the exterior of automobiles which are aggressively removed by the use of car wash cleaning solutions which is containing HF. The unique properties of anhydrous HF to dissolve most metals, silica, concrete, and metallic oxides cause the effective breakdown of road dust, rust, and grime on automobiles.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of emerging markets

Major market players are focusing on acquisitions and mergers to increase their presence throughout the value chain. The majority of the industry market players are concentrating on product advancements and are targeting the development of new products with eco-friendly properties to cater to a broader application market, which will create profitable opportunities for market growth.

Rising demand for cleaning and etching application

The rising demand for anhydrous hydrofluoric acid in glass cleaning and etching applications will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market in the upcoming period.

Some of the major players operating in the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market are:

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Solvay (Belgium)

INEOS (U.K.)

DERIVADOS DEL FLUOR (DDF) (Spain)

Air Products Inc. (U.S.)

Morita chemical industries co. ltd (Japan)

Sinochem Lantian Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. (China)

Yingpeng Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Do-Fluoride New Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

dongyue Group Co, Ltd (China)

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

,Shaowu Huaxin Chemical CO.,LTD. (China)

Juhua Group Corporation (China)

3F Industries Limited (India)

Fubao Group (China)

COVID-19 Impact on Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has contrarily affected the global anhydrous hydrogen fluoride (AHF) market. Several organizations in the anhydrous hydrogen fluoride (AHF) market are required to end their creation and assembling activities, attributable to the spread of the infection. Moreover, attributable to new government decisions, business activities have been stopped, which straightforwardly impacts the income float of the anhydrous hydrogen fluoride (AHF) market.

Global Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Scope

The anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

UP Grade

UP-S Grade

UP-SS Grade

EL Grade

Application

Fluorocarbon Production

Fluorinated Derivative Production

Metal Pickling

Glass Etching and Cleaning

Oil Refining

Uranium Fuel Production

Others

Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market in terms of market share during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for anhydrous hydrofluoric acid in this region. The Asia-Pacific region leads the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market due to the rapid growth of semiconductor devices industries, technological advancements, and industrialization in this region.

