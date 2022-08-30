Proteomics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Proteomics Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Proteomics Market Report by The Business Research Company covers proteomics market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Proteomics Global Market Report 2022”, the proteomics market size is expected to grow from $23.70 billion in 2021 to $26.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The proteomics industry growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The proteomics global market share is expected to reach $44.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%. According to the proteomics global market analysis, rising government funds for research on proteomics drives the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Proteomics Market

Companies launching new products in order to increase their revenue and also gain a competitive edge over their rivals is predicted to be shaping the proteomics market outlook. For instance, in June 2021, Bruker Corporation, a USA-based scientific instruments manufacturing company, announced the availability of two new trapped ion mobility spectrometry time-of-flight (timsTOF) instruments at its 4D-Proteomics eXceed Symposium. The devices, which are based on ion mobility separation and mass spectrometry, will provide additional advances in proteomics, epiproteomics/PTM characterisation, and deep multiomic biomarker discovery.

Overview Of The Proteomics Market

The proteomics market consists of sales of proteomics and related goods. Proteomics is a study of the structure and functions of proteins that are used in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Proteomics is used to evaluate the protein production rate, the involvement of proteins in metabolic pathways, and modifications of proteins.

Proteomics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Component: Reagents, Instruments

By Instrument: Protein Microarrays, Spectroscopy, X-Ray Crystallography, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Surface Plasmon Resonance, Protein Fractionation

By Service and Software: Core Proteomics Services, Bioinformatics Software and Services

By Geography: The proteomics global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Waters Corporation, Perkinelmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Caprion Biosciences, Luminex Corporation, LI-COR Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Siemens Ltd, Genzyme Corporation, Creative Proteomics, and Promega Corporation.

Proteomics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of proteomics market. The market report analyzes proteomics market size, proteomics global market growth drivers, proteomics market segments, proteomics global market major players, proteomics global market growth across geographies, and proteomics global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

