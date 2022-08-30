Augmented Reality Software and Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 58% Rate

Augmented Reality Software And Services Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Augmented Reality Software And Services Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Augmented Reality Software and Services Global Market Report 2022”, the AR software and services market is expected to grow from $7.12 billion in 2021 to $11.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.8%. The change in the augmented reality software and services market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The augmented reality software and services market is expected to reach $71.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 57.9%. Augmented reality (AR) is increasingly used in various fields such as amusements, retail, entertainment, and medicine.

Key Trends In The Augmented Reality Software and Services Market

The combination of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and AR has immense opportunities in augmented reality software and services going forward. AI is the development of the system that has the ability to perform tasks requiring human intelligence. AI enables capabilities like real-world object tagging, enabling an AR system to predict the appropriate interface for a person in a given virtual environment, and enhances AR to create a multidimensional and responsive virtual experience that can bring in new levels of insight and creativity.

Overview Of The Augmented Reality Software and Services Market

The augmented reality (AR) software and services market consists of sales of augmented reality software and services by entities that provide augmented reality software to consumers. Augmented reality is the integration of digital information with the user's real time environment.

Augmented Reality Software and Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Software Function: Remote Collaboration, Workflow Optimization, Visualization, Documentation, 3D Modelling, Navigation, Others

• By Vertical: Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Commercial, Oil and Gas, Mining, Telecom, IT/Data Centers, Enterprise, Consumer, Others

• By End-User Type: Commercial, Consumer

• By Geography: The global AR software and services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Wikitude GmbH, Daqri, Zugara, Upskill, Aurasma, Augmate Corporation, PTC Inc., Catchoom Technologies, Ubimax GmbH, Marxent Labs, Inglobe Technologies, Qualcomm, HP, Total Immersion, Atheer, Inc., Mozilla, Google, Pixar, Facebook, Amazon, IKEA, BMW, Pristine Inc., Infinity Augmented Reality, Jbknowledge, Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Mortar Studios and Viewar GmbH.

Augmented Reality Software and Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of AR software and services market. The market report gives augmented reality software and services global market analysis, augmented reality software and services global market forecast market size, augmented reality software and services global market share, AR software and services global market growth drivers, augmented reality software and services industry segmentation, AR software and services global market major players, AR software and services global market growth across geographies, and AR software and services global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The AR software and services global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

