IBASE Launches Wide-Temperature Outdoor Signage Player with Intel Atom Processor X Series
IBASE has launched the new SE-103-N compact fanless, outdoor signage player for three HDMI displays and designed with Intel Atom Processor X Series.
IBASE Technology Inc. (TPEx:8050)TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBASE Technology Inc. (TPEx: 8050), a world leading manufacturer of digital signage media players, has launched a new compact fanless, outdoor signage player for three HDMI displays and designed with Intel® Atom® x6000/Celeron® processors (formerly Elkhart Lake). Built for smart retail and drive-thru applications, not only does it provide an eye-catching retail experience but also help increase foot traffic that leads to higher revenue. Like all other IBASE digital signage players, the latest SE-103-N boasts advanced functions including iSMART/iControl energy-saving and Observer remote monitoring technologies with power on/off scheduling and power recovery functions.
Measuring 260mm x 181mm x 25mm, the compact SE-103-N comes with industrial-grade components and specifications, allowing it to operate reliably under harsh conditions with temperatures from -20°C to 70°C. Aside from an integrated TPM (2.0), it supports EDID (extended display identification data) that prevents screen convergence issues, display status monitoring and HDMI-CEC for display on/off control through HDMI ports. Standard features include 2x DDR4-3200 slot with the max. 32GB capacity, 1x 2.5GbE LAN, 1x M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth modules or capture cards, 1x M.2 B-key (3052) for 5G/LTE module, 1x UIM/SIM card slot and 3x USB ports.
The SE-103-N is currently available with a selection of four processors, including Intel Celeron N6210/J6413 and Atom x6425E/x6211E(wide-temp). All units run on both Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Linux Ubuntu operating systems. For more information, please visit www.ibase.com.tw.
SE-103-N FEATURES:
• iSMART intelligent energy-saving & Observer remote monitoring technologies
• Intel® Atom® x6000 / Pentium® / Celeron® processors
• 3x HDMI 2.0b with HDMI-CEC display on/off control function
• Built-in hardware EDID emulation with S/W control function
• 2x DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM, dual channel, Max. 32GB
• 1x Intel® 2.5GbE LAN
• 1x M.2 B-Key (3052) for 5G options
• 1x M.2 E-Key (2230) for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or capture card options
• TPM 2.0 and watchdog timer
• Industrial-grade robust, fanless and compact design
• Wide-range operating temperature from -20°C to 70°C
About IBASE Technology
IBASE Technology (TPEx: 8050) specializes in the design and manufacture of robust industrial PC products, delivering high-quality products and excellent service since its establishment in 2000. We carry out manufacturing and quality control at our own facilities in Taiwan that are ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and ISO 14001 certified. IBASE supplies a comprehensive range of digital signage media player products designed for single and multiple large displays that are ideal for a variety of applications and venues such as restaurants, retail stores, banks, airports and shopping malls to convey dynamic information and targeted promotions. We offer the highest quality entry, mid-range to extreme performance UHD/4K/8K digital signage players to enhance the customer experience. For more information, please visit www.ibase.com.tw.
IBASE is a Titanium member of the Intel® Partner Alliance that offers exclusive resources for AI, cloud, high performance computing, and other solution areas to help plan, build, and deliver more customer value. As an Intel-recognized top-tier partner, IBASE works together with Intel and the ecosystem to deliver the most advanced products and solutions to our customers.
