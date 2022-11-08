International Business Magazine awards two titles to Scottish Friendly for top investment strategies

Scottish Friendly Assurance is a leading UK mutual life and investment organization. It provides investors and their families with a wide range of investment and protection solutions and provides life and investment products and services to other financial organizations Scottish Friendly Assurance conferred with title of Best Mutual Insurer, UK 2022 at International Business Magazine Annual Awards 2022 Scottish Friendly Assurance conferred with title of 'Leading Investment Firm, UK 2022' at International Business Magazine Annual Awards 2022

We pride ourselves on helping individuals and their families achieve better financial outcomes, by offering products and services catering everyone, regardless of any previous financial experience.” — Kevin Brown, Savings Specialist at Scottish Friendly

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottish Friendly Assurance Society, one of the leading financial mutuals in the UK, was recently conferred with the titles, ‘Best Mutual Insurer, UK 2022’ and ‘Leading Investment Firm, UK 2022’. The two titles were awarded by International Business Magazine, a Dubai-based online and print magazine that delivers the latest business news and the best corporate insights from across the world.

International Business Magazine has presented the two award titles as part of its annual awards program for 2022. The winner was selected on the performance of the business over the past 12 months, which resulted in record-breaking sales, assets under management, member numbers, and a strong capital position.

Daniel Edwards, Assistant Editor, International Business Magazine, commented, “We are delighted to have Scottish Friendly win the title for Best Mutual Insurer and Leading Investment Firm at our annual awards program. Our research team and the jury were impressed by the firm’s customer service, the communication strategy with the clients and partners, and the consistency it upheld during the pandemic period. Scottish Friendly is one of those brands that highlights excellence in service and delivers unrestrained relations.”

Kevin Brown, savings specialist at Scottish Friendly, said; “We’re delighted to have won these awards and dedicate them to the unwavering hard work and commitment of our colleagues through this continued period of uncertainty that we face not just in the UK, but globally. We pride ourselves on helping individuals and their families achieve better financial outcomes, by offering products and services that cater for everyone, regardless of any previous financial experience.”

These awards are presented to the best in the business from banking and finance, insurance, investment, energy, education, technology, retail, real estate, education, hospitality, and several other sectors. The nominations are invited from the Middle East, Asia, Africa, European, and a few other regions from across the globe.

About Scottish Friendly

Scottish Friendly is a leading UK mutual life and investment organization. It provides investors and their families with a wide range of investment and protection solutions and provides life and investment products and services to other financial organizations. Scottish Friendly has roots stretching back to 1862. Established as the City of Glasgow Friendly Society, its name changed in October 1992 when it took over Scottish Friendly Assurance. In recent years Scottish Friendly has significantly restructured its business. The Group has flourished through a three-part growth strategy of organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and business process outsourcing.

http://www.scottishfriendly.co.uk/

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

www.intlbm.com