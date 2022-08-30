Aesthetic Devices Market to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of 11.1% by 2029

Aesthetic Devices Market

Global Aesthetic Devices Market the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research's reports database. The document gives a brief introduction to the research report outlook, TOC, list of tables and figures, an outlook to key players of the market and comprising key regions

Global aesthetic devices market is supportive and aims to treat impairment associated with individual aesthetic appearances. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that global aesthetic devices market will grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Overview:

Aesthetic procedures are used for various conditions such as acne, acne scars, wrinkle, dark spots, mole spots, and many other issues. These products can enhance the beauty of the face via reducing facial tanning, discoloration, acne among others. Various facial aesthetic products include dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels among others. Moreover, these implants are used to enhance the different parts of the body. Implants include breast implants and facial implants, among others. They are generally made from skin, bone, tissues, metal, plastic, ceramic, and other materials.

aesthetic devices market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal. The scalability and business expansion of the retail units in the developing countries of various region and partnership with suppliers for safe distribution of machine and drugs products are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Aesthetic Devices market research report appreciably aids marketing strategy as it provides key insights and information to the business. It makes available a deeper understanding on customer and competitors. This industry report helps to know who is buying product or service, who is not buying product or service, what motivates them, or whether they are loyal to certain brand and all these ultimately leads to increased sales over time. Similarly, it provides information about the wider market environment that helps identify new opportunities for the business. As the market changes, it’s important to continue to research and understand ways to improve on the offering based on the changing consumer preferences or market dynamics where Aesthetic Devices report is imperative.

Recent Development

In January 2021, Candela, a leading global medical aesthetic device company has announced the availability of the Frax Pro system which is a FDA-cleared, non-ablative fractional device skin resurfacing with both Frax 1550 and the novel Frax 1940 applicators. This helped the company to expand the product portfolio of aesthetics in the market.

Some of the other major players operating in the global Aesthetic Devices market are

Allergan (A Subsidiary of AbbVie Inc.)

Mentor Worldwide LLC (A SUBSIDIARY OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group）, Ltd

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Candela Medical

Cutera, Cynosure (A Subsidiary Of Hologic Inc.)

LUTRONIC INC, BTL

Medytox,

harpLight Technologies Inc

Aerolase Corp

Suneva Medical

AirXpanders, Inc.

Lumenis Be Ltd.

Venus Concept, Sientra

Merz North America

Quanta System

Global Aesthetic Devices Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing geriatric population

The aging population plays a pivotal role in raising the demand for anti-aging energy-based aesthetic devices. Old age is associated with loss of fibrous tissue and reduced vascular and glandular network in the skin layers, which together lead to wrinkles, dryness, pigmentary alteration, and skin sagging. The application of knowledge aesthetic that delays the physical and mental deterioration associated with senescence to the absolute end of life has been reported attracted toward the aesthetic devices among geriatric population.

The rising facial aging in skin or within underlying fat and connective tissue, dermal elastosis of the skin, lipodystrophy of the neck, and laxity of the facial ligaments all contribute to the stigmata of the aging face care and concern to appearances that have forward way towards the use of minimally invasive procedures. Increasing need for non-invasive energy-based treatments for skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, face contouring, and skin rejuvenation are the factors responsible for increasing use among geriatric population. Anti-aging devices help in reducing the visual effects of skin aging by revitalizing and tightening the skin, which gives a younger look, which is why these are being increasingly used by the elderly. Thus, the increasing rate of the geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the global aesthetic devices market growth.

Technological advancements in aesthetic devices

The contribution of technological advancements in healthcare and clinical services is being taken out of the confines and made it more accessible. Advanced innovative technologies have improved aesthetic treatment for skin and other body parts wherever necessary. Increasing interest has been shown to laser and light based. CO2 and erbium YAG laser systems have been found of great advantage over conventional techniques for skin rejuvenation therapies through resurfacing techniques and other ablative energy based devices.

Ablative therapies are more conventional as compared to non-ablative and fractional technologies, which are associated with less recovery time and more complication rates. In addition, new treatments have also emerged for acne vulgaris, lipolysis, and cellulite, including innovative devices that provide combinations of ablative and fractional technologies, showing significant results. New lasers, light, and other energy device treatment procedures provided with patient safety and treatment efficacy are allowed for treatment planning and accurate assessment of targeted ablating zone. Thus, it signifies that technological advancement in aesthetic devices is expected to drive the global aesthetic devices market growth.

Opportunity

Increasing awareness towards aesthetic surgeries

Digital platforms promote information dissemination to target users. These platforms have a vital function to play in facilitating cosmetic procedures. Cosmetic surgery refers to procedures that improve the appearance of the face and body, performed in one of the most brilliant ways. Such procedures became increasingly popular. Historically, surgeons used their private web accounts for awareness, but today modern surgeons are utilizing Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Twitter, and other social networking sites gradually to increase awareness toward the detection and treatment for aesthetic appeal and symmetry of the body part that is designed to combat signs of ageing, rejuvenate and refresh skin.

Social media is used to enhance contact, promotion and awareness for colleagues and the general public. Moreover, researchers noticed that enhanced social network participation coincided with increased concern for plastic surgery, and more so for the usage of certain apps. This will lead to rise in sales, rise in product portfolio and expansion of the product line. Thus, increasing awareness toward the detection and treatment is expected as opportunity for the global aesthetic devices market growth in the forecast years.

Restraint/Challenge

High cost of aesthetic surgical procedures

The cost of the product plays a major factor in the market. The cost associated with treatment for a longer duration is quite tricky for an average-income person to afford. The utilization of critical care and intensive care unit services is increasing worldwide, and its expensive cost is a major concern in the current healthcare system. The modern technology-based energy-based devices help in tone and tighten various body parts by reducing the fat using advanced modalities such as plasma, laser, and others.

Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Aesthetic Devices Market

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Global Aesthetic Devices Market industry

Chapter 4: Aesthetic Devices Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

