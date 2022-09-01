Five Life Coaches Offering Five Courses For Five Days To Fundraise For Five Charities

Five Life Coaches Offering Five Courses For Five Days To Fundraise For Five Charities

CLERMONT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Giving Week is September 19-23, 2022 where five life coaches from all around the world will offer five courses over five days to fundraise for five charities.

50% of the proceeds will go to the following charities: Samui Special Needs Foundation, High Fives Foundation, La Frontera Arizona Suicide Prevention Center, Alzheimer’s Association, and Southeastern Vermont Community Action. Proceeds will be delivered in-person, allowing each coach to create an everlasting connection with these organizations.

Jackson Tan, Entrepreneur, Wellness Advocate, and Coach, is offering “Having Fun with Emotional Tai Chi”, a coaching experience inspired by Tai Chi. Samui Special Needs Foundation, a school in Thailand supporting those with varied abilities will be benefiting from Jackson’s course. He believes that, “whenever you live in one place, you’re instantly benefiting from it and you should do your part to contribute.”

Norma Frahn, Life and Health Coach for Weight Loss, is offering “Weight Loss Your Way; Getting Started 5-Day Challenge”, Proceeds from Norma’s course will benefit High Fives Foundation, an organization that helps the victims of spinal cord injuries continue to live full and enriched lives by participating in the sport they love, motorsports. Norma’s son was a victim of a motorsports accident causing him to become paralyzed in a dirt bike accident.

Heather Flake, Certified Life and Marriage Coach, is offering the course, “Marriage Mindset”. La Frontera Arizona Suicide Prevention Center will be benefiting from Heather’s talk. This center offers comprehensive crisis and community behavioral health services to children, adults and families. Heather lost her brother-in-law to suicide in 2018. Heather says, “I know how much suffering goes on for victims and their families and I want to support and build awareness for suicide prevention in my community.”

Lani Kim, Life Coach for Moms and Teens, is offering the course, “More Than Mom Jeans”. Her talk will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, an organization which helps fund research seeking a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Liz Cresci, Strategic Growth Coach, is speaking on “Stepping Stones to Success”. Proceeds from Liz’s course will benefit Southeastern Vermont Community Action Organization which helps alleviate the root cause of poverty in southeastern Vermont and aims to help the community with immediate needs and achieve financial independence in the long-term.

The Giving Week is organized by Life Coach University as part of the mission to coach millions more. For information about The Giving Week, please go to https://lifecoachuniversity.com

Press Release Written by Meredith Cheesebrew, Certified Life Coach.