Keyston signs Distribution Agreement for Iraq with Western Digital

Keyston Distribution authorized to distribute the complete range of Western Digital® consumer storage solutions in Iraq region

The agreement reflects our ambition to achieve greater growth for our vendors and provide them a platform to reach customers in regions where Keyston has a strong presence.” — Mahdi Amjad, Chairman and CEO of Keyston Distribution

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyston Distribution announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with Western Digital Corporation (WDC), a global leader in data storage solutions. This agreement authorizes Keyston to distribute and promote the complete range of Western Digital Consumer Solutions to meet the growing level of demand in the Iraq Region.Western Digital has long been at the forefront of game-changing innovations and continues to mark its expansion across the Middle East. The partnership with Keyston will bring WDC’s extensive portfolio of consumer storage solutions to a vast network of channel partners across Iraq.Commenting on the partnership, Khwaja Saifuddin, Senior Sales Director for the Middle East at Western Digital said, “Western Digital offers an unmatched portfolio of storage solutions from mobile devices to highly specialized performance drives. Our strategic partnership with Keyston highlights our commitment to further extend and boost our channel network in the key strategic market of Iraq, to meet the growing demands for storage solutions and services among consumers.Mahdi Amjad, Chairman and CEO of Keyston Distribution said: “We are delighted to have signed this agreement with Western Digital, with the aim of achieving the best possible value for consumers to use, save, and access content quickly and easily."The agreement is a testament to our relentless efforts to meet the needs and aspirations of our customers. It also reflects our ambition to achieve greater growth for our vendors and provide them with a platform to reach customers in regions where Keyston has a strong presence. Considering Keyston’s different business verticals, it allows our vendor partners to reach multiple segments of our industry to provide their products and solutions,” he concluded.About Keyston DistributionKeyston is the Distribution unit of Majd Digital Group, a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate with a vision to digitally transform businesses across the MENA and CIS regions.In 2021, Keyston acquired the in-country operations of a renowned regional distributor in UAE, Iraq, KSA, Kuwait, and Qatar. Through this acquisition, Keyston has also acquired over 25 years of on-the-ground experience together with the long-standing relationships of our vendor partners.Our objective is to onboard the best-in-class global vendors and enable their access to businesses in frontier markets in the region. Our knowledge of the industry, products and the distribution ecosystem enables us to provide end-to-end innovative technology, professional solutions, and services.As a digitally enabled distribution concept, Keyston will change the way distribution is conducted in the MENA region – thereby creating efficiency and profitability across the value chain.Further information about Keyston Distribution is available at www.keyston.com