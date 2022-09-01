Former IMG models agent joins Amethyst NFT
Former IMG agent Emerson Barth has joined web3 agency Amethyst as Chief Business Officer.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM , August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former IMG agent Emerson Barth has joined web3 agency Amethyst as Chief Business Officer. Amethyst digitally recreated Marilyn Monroe for highly visible covers of CR Fashion Book China, and fans of their fashion-forward NFT collection MM3 include Victoria’s Secret supermodels Maria Borges, Megan Williams, Sadie Newman, Yumi Lambert, Zuri Tibby, and Chantal Monaghan. Amethyst co-hosted Coach’s first NFT event during NFT.NYC, and provides web3 advisory services and IP development for fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment.
Check out @mm3nft on Twitter for their public mint on Aug 31.
https://amethystnft.io/
