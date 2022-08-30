Submit Release
Multiverse Computing and Objectivity Form Alliance to Bring Quantum-Based Solutions to EMEA

Quantum Computing Startup and Leading IT Provider to Focus on Solutions in Finance, Manufacturing, Healthcare/Life Sciences and Retail Sectors

We are thrilled to work with Objectivity to expand their service offering and help bring quantum solutions to their clients”
— Enrique Lizaso Olmos, CEO of Multiverse Computing
SAN SEBASTIÁN, SPAIN, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiverse Computing, a global leader in delivering value-based quantum computing solutions, and Objectivity, an IT solutions provider based in the UK, today announced a collaboration to bring quantum computing solutions to companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The companies will leverage Multiverse’s Singularity platform, an easy-to-use middleware that uses quantum and quantum-inspired algorithms to solve optimization problems, support machine learning, conduct systems simulations and more without the need for scientific expertise. The companies will initially focus on offering quantum-based solutions in finance, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, retail and additional sectors.

Multiverse Computing is one of the largest quantum software companies in the world and has offices in Spain, France, Germany and North America. It has broken new ground in creating unique quantum and quantum-inspired solutions in its work with Global Fortune 500 clients. Earlier this year, it was named a Gartner 2022 Cool Vendor in Quantum Computing in a report by the analyst firm.

With over 1,000 IT professionals and branches in the UK, Poland, Germany, and Mauritius, Objectivity is an innovative leader focused on designing, delivering and supporting IT solutions that help its clients grow.

“We are thrilled to work with Objectivity to expand their service offering and help bring quantum solutions to their clients,” said Enrique Lizaso Olmos, CEO of Multiverse Computing. “It was apparent from the start that we shared a complementary culture and a passion for solving real business problems for clients.”

“We recognized some time ago that quantum was becoming a significant emerging technology for our clients,” said Rob Helle, founder & CEO of Objectivity. “We researched the industry and found that Multiverse provided the expertise we needed to help our customers understand quantum computing and implement near-term solutions.”


About Objectivity
Established in 1991, Objectivity is a values-driven software development company specializing in delivering custom software solutions, digital transformation, and IT consulting. It employs innovative thinking and decades of expertise to help clients leverage the latest technologies, always aiming to create the most fit-for-purpose digital solutions. It works with clients from a range of industries, including retail, health and social care, finance, transportation and more. Realizing projects is about more than software development. Objectivity helps you meet your business challenges and grow in a way that suits your needs.

About Multiverse Computing
Multiverse Computing is a leading quantum software company that applies quantum and quantum-inspired solutions to tackle complex problems to deliver value today and enable a more resilient and prosperous economy. The company’s expertise in quantum algorithms and quantum-inspired algorithms means it can secure maximum results from current quantum devices as well as classical high performance computers. Its flagship product, Singularity, allows professionals across all industries to leverage quantum computing with common software tools. The company serves companies in the finance, mobility, energy, life sciences and advanced manufacturing verticals.

