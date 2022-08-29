The Fort Kent Police Department is issuing a Silver Alert for 81-year-old of Stanley Flagg of Fort Kent. Flagg was last seen on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 9:00 am. He is believed to have wandered away on foot from a location near his home on Franklin School Road. Flagg suffers from some cognitive issues and is visually impaired. Stanley is a white male, 5’10”, 165 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. He does wear glasses and was last seen wearing a dark gray or brown jacket. If you have seen Stanley Flagg or have any information please contact the Fort Kent Police Department at 207.834.5678

Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

