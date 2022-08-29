Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Arrest Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004877

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Mathew Nadeau                             

STATION: Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802 291 9191

 

DATE/TIME:  08/29/2022 @ 1511 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 736 VT Route 12 Middlesex

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Olaf Hedding                                       

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/29/2022 detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation took into custody Olaf Hedding, of Barre, Vermont, for an arrest warrant.  Hedding was transferred to the Department of Corrections. 

 

COURT ACTION: No

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Matthew Chin

Detective Trooper

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Vermont State Police - Berlin Barracks

P:802-229-9191

F:802-229-2648

 

