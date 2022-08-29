Berlin Barracks / Arrest Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004877
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802 291 9191
DATE/TIME: 08/29/2022 @ 1511 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 736 VT Route 12 Middlesex
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Olaf Hedding
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/29/2022 detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation took into custody Olaf Hedding, of Barre, Vermont, for an arrest warrant. Hedding was transferred to the Department of Corrections.
COURT ACTION: No
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Matthew Chin
Detective Trooper
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Vermont State Police - Berlin Barracks
P:802-229-9191
F:802-229-2648