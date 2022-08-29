Submit Release
Public invited to learn more about proposed treaty with K’ómoks First Nation

CANADA, August 29 - Negotiations between K’ómoks First Nation, B.C. and Canada are coming to a close and the public is invited to attend in-person and virtual open houses.

People can join representatives from K’ómoks, the government of B.C. and the government of Canada to learn more and to share their thoughts about the proposed treaty and hɛhɛwčɩs; Hayuthela la xens: Moving Forward Together.

Treaties are among the highest form of reconciliation and are seen as the embodiment of living relationships between First Nations, B.C. and Canada. They help support strong, healthy, thriving communities, benefit Indigenous Peoples and set partners on a clear path to reconciliation.

The K’ómoks treaty is intended to create jobs, promote investment and economic development, build housing, support tourism and encourage investments in infrastructure, which will benefit the entire Comox Valley and surrounding area.

People may attend any of three in-person open houses (subject to public health regulations). No registration is required.

  • Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Comox Valley Regional District Civic Room, 770 Harmston Ave.
  • Monday, Sept. 12, 4-7 p.m., Union Bay Community Hall, 5401 South Island Highway
  • Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kelsey Recreation Centre, 652-A H’Kusam Way, Sayward

People may also attend a virtual open house. Advance registration is required.

  • Thursday, Sept. 29, 6-7:30 p.m.

Learn More:

For more information or to register, email: komoks.treaty@gov.bc.ca 

Sign up for treaty updates: www.engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/consultation/komoks-treaty 

