Waste Advantage Magazine to Present “Waste in 2050” Session at Keystone SWANA’s 22nd Annual Joint Fall Conference
The “Waste in 2050” session features a discussion with David Biderman and Will Flower on the future of collection, recycling, and the evolving waste stream.PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste Advantage Magazine, North America’s leading month publication for professionals in the waste and recycling industry, is pleased to announce that they will be holding a session, “Waste in 2050” at Keystone SWANA’s 22nd Annual Joint Fall Conference on September 7, 2022, at 3pm at the Hilton Harrisburg in Harrisburg, PA.
Based on the two-part article that appeared in the November and December 2021 issues of Waste Advantage Magazine, the articles looked ahead 30 years and whether the industry would be addressing the same types of problems and what technology would be more prominent in collections as well as sorting and recycling. On September 7, Waste Advantage Magazine will be holding a dynamic session with David Biderman, Executive Director and CEO of SWANA, and Will Flower, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Public Affairs at Winters Bros. Waste Systems, where they will discuss their take on where the industry is headed and what waste collection, recycling and disposal may look like in the future as well as the evolving waste stream.
“We plan to examine the future of the waste and recycling industry,” said Will Flower. “We will cover expected evolutionary changes plus evaluate some potential revolutionary changes that may, for better or worse, impact our industry and the customers we serve.”
“This will be a great session and we are excited to present this topic and discussion with two industry experts who not only participated in the 2021 article but have also been key in looking forward to the future of this dynamic and changing industry. I look forward to presenting this information in person featuring these two great speakers,” said Angelina Ruiz, Publisher, Waste Advantage Magazine.
“I am looking forward to discussing future industry trends at this important conference,” stated David Biderman. “I invite younger solid waste industry professionals to attend and ask hard questions about the future of the industry.”
About Waste Advantage Magazine
Waste Advantage Magazine reaches more than 75,000 monthly print and digital issue subscribers, delivering a blanket coverage of the industry, focusing on municipal and private sector executives and operations managers in the areas of collection, transfer stations, recycling, landfills, waste conversion and C&D activities throughout North America. Diverse content includes the latest news, best practices, case studies, trends, commentaries, equipment, and technology, while a dedicated MarketPlace connects buyers and sellers of new and used equipment and services. Daily newsletters go out to more than 60,000 subscribers, while more than 140,000 website visitors log onto www.wasteadvantage.com to read the latest content. For more information, contact Angelina Ruiz, Publisher, at 800-358-2873 x7 or e-mail angelina@wasteadvantagemag.com.
Other