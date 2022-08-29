Submit Release
Bass Virtuosos Alberto Rigoni and Michael Manring To Release New Album “Grains of Sand” on Sept. 15, 2022

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bass virtuosos Alberto Rigoni (solo, BAD As, Kim Bingham, Vivaldi Metal Project etc.) and Michael Manring (solo, Alex Skolnic, Steve Morse etc,) are glad to announce the release of their new album “Grains of Sand” on September 15th.

The album, fully instrumental, spans from prog to fusion, jazz, ambient and features Mark Zonder (Fates Warning, A-Z) on drums. Also, on some tracks the duo invited some bassists as special guests such as Billy Sheehan, Stuart Hamm, Adam Nitti and more.

Alberto Rigoni says: “After the release of ‘Song for Souls’ in memory of my father I said I was going to retire (at least for a bit) but well… I could not resist making an album with one of the best bass players in the world like Michael. Hope you will enjoy it!”

Michael Manring says: “Alberto is a prolific artist with a deep love of the bass. His enthusiasm is inspiring and it’s always a pleasure to work with him.”

The duo have already released two videos that you can view at the following links:
https://youtu.be/GuXJxlNYcBY (“No Escape” feat. Adam Nitti)
https://youtu.be/G5SjE0vRU54 (“Grains of Sands” ft. Billy Sheehan)

“Grains of Sand” will be available in digital, Digipack CD and limited edition tape/cassette! You can pre-order “Grains of Sand” at http://albertorigoni.bandcamp.com

For more information:
https://linktr.ee/albertorigoni
http://www.manthing.com

Released by Manthing Music BMI (© 2022)

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


