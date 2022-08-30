Helios Cardio Awarded a spot on FSS, DAPA, and ECAT Contracts Through Lovell Government Services
Helios Cardio is delighted to partner with Lovell to ensure that cutting-edge technologies such as CardiaMend are accessible to patients within the Veterans Administration Hospital System[...]”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helios Cardio Inc. announced today that its flagship implantable biologic device, CardiaMend™ Pericardial and Epicardial Reconstruction Matrix, can now be found on the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalogue for Medical Supply Chain (ECAT), the DoD's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), and the General Services Administration’s GSA Advantage. With the introduction of CardiaMend™, Helios Cardio will provide federal cardiac surgeons with a unique biomaterial combining mechanical strength, a long history of clinical safety, and ideal cardiac tissue regeneration characteristics. Helios Cardio’s addition to these vehicles is significant because it opens streamlined procurement channels for government customers and helps expedite access to this technology when patients need it most.
CardiaMend™ is an FDA-cleared device indicated for the repair and reconstruction of the pericardium and for the support and restoration of the epicardium. This novel biologic device combines the ideal mechanical properties and high biocompatibility required for these cardiac indications. Combining strength and the ability to be remodeled into native tissue, CardiaMend™ offers cardiac surgeons an ideal biomaterial for pericardial and epicardial reconstruction procedures as an adjunct to coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery. Preclinical studies in large animal models have shown that CardiaMend™ not only repairs pericardial and epicardial defects with no scarring or surrounding tissue adhesions but is also remodeled into tissue resembling native cardiac tissue. Helios Cardio aims to tackle some of the most challenging cardiac health problems ranging from postoperative atrial fibrillation to heart failure. The CardiaMend matrix is being investigated both as a monotherapy (e.g., as a restraint to limit ventricular remodeling in heart failure) or in combination with other therapeutic modalities such as autologous or induced pluripotent stem cells or drug therapies to maximize the desired biologic effect.
Helios Cardio’s contract awards to the FSS, DAPA, ECAT, and GSA Advantage were made possible by Lovell Government Services. Lovell Government Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and trusted federal vendor since 2013. Going through Lovell gives government customers the dual benefit of being able to purchase CardiaMend™ off contract while working towards their SDVOSB procurement goals.
“Helios Cardio is delighted to partner with Lovell to ensure that cutting-edge technologies such as CardiaMend are accessible to patients within the Veterans Administration Hospital System and the U.S. Military Medical Networks. We look forward to working with the networks’ expert cardiac surgeons to provide improved long-term outcomes for their patients.” Yiannis Monovoukas, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.
“Lovell is proud to add Helios Cardio’s innovative technologies to government contract vehicles. Coronary heart disease remains to be a leading cause of death worldwide. We are optimistic that Helios’ CardiaMend will improve clinical outcomes for patients suffering from challenging cardiovascular conditions in federal healthcare.” Chris Lovell, CEO, Major, USMC (Ret.), Lovell Government Services.
ABOUT HELIOS CARDIO INC.:
Helios Cardio’s mission is to improve clinical outcomes for patients suffering from some of the most challenging cardiovascular conditions for which a significant unmet medical need remains. These include chronic heart failure, complications associated with open heart surgery, and other heart repair indications for which only sub-optimal solutions exist today.
Led by a team with a successful heritage in regenerative medicine spanning over 20 years, advised by cardiac surgeons at the forefront of clinical research, Helios Cardio intends to improve clinical outcomes for millions of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Learn more at www.helioscardio.com
ABOUT LOVELL INC.:
Lovell Government Services Inc. was founded by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013 out of a desire to continue to serve by providing specialty Medical and Surgical Resources to the Veterans Administration Hospital System and the U.S. Military Medical Networks. Having served for over 24 years, Chris also wanted to ensure America's Warfighters had access to the most advanced lifesaving resources available on and off the battlefield. Lovell Government Services is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranking as the third fastest-growing private American business in 2020 and the thirty-ninth fastest-growing private American business in 2021 out of thousands of applicants.
Lovell partners with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and Military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+1 850-684-1867
