Celebrity Hair Extension Specialist ‘Sun By Cheongdam’ To Host Pop Up In Los Angeles Pop Up Dates: 08/27/2022 - 09/10/2022 Location: SSOONIE STYLE LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About ‘Sun By Cheongdam’

Ziye is a hair extension specialist and the founder and director of Sun by Cheongdam. In vigorous effort to eliminate the typical pain and unnatural feel that comes with hair extension treatment from other shops, Ziye was able to acquire hair extension skills that eliminate scalp discomfort and bring about a far more natural sheen to it. With experience styling countless numbers of celebrities with their extensions, Ziye can confidently say that she is an expert in providing you with a beautiful and rich set of hair that flows down like silk. With that being said, Ziye’s ultimate goal is to allow everyone to know that hair extensions are possible without the risk of damaging side-effects.

Celebrities

Sun By Cheongdam has worked with many celebrities including multiple members of BLACKPINK, Jungkook from BTS, Sowon of GIRLFRIEND and Beomgyu of TXT just to name a few.



Extension Styles

BALAYAGE

Sun By Cheongdam’s specialty in the extension technique is the Balayage-style hair extension procedure.

Ziye says “Without the need for any bleach or dye process that triggers chemical damage to the hair, I’m able to style out the Balayage hairstyle using just the hair extension pieces. Not only that, but I’m also fully confident that the Balayage stage is indeed Korea’s most trendy hairstyle.”



This is the most simple hair extension procedure. The main objective of this procedure is to ‘extend' the hair, and allows you to transform from a bobbed- hairdo to a long-hairstyle. With this procedure, you will be able to see instantly how your image has changed.

VOLUMIZING

This is the most popular extension procedure that receives a full set of satisfaction from customers.

This procedure involves attaching hair pieces in partial areas of your head to create more volume to your hair. If you have a very thin and scarce set of hair, this would be the perfect way to supplement it.



The Balayage, Classic and Volumizing were just a sample of Sun By Cheongdam’s skill set. Be sure to visit their Pop Up in Los Angeles by the 10th of September.

For media inquiries please contact:

krysten@kpanachemgmt.com