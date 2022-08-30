Submit Release
Dual Draft Partners with Elevated Equipment Supply to Offer Under-Canopy and Over-Canopy Integrated Airflow Solutions

KELSEYVILLE, CA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Hydro Solutions Inc., a product development company specializing in system improvement for the vertical cannabis industry, today announced a reseller agreement with Elevated Equipment Supply, a division of Hydrobuilder Holdings LLC (HBH), a leading omnichannel platform serving Controlled Environment Agriculture and hydroponics customers across the United States.

Through HBH’s e-commerce platform and national retail stores, and Elevated’s commercial accounts, customers can now easily access Dual Draft’s Airflow Systems for new or retrofit projects. Elevated’s complementary equipment layout and design services can easily integrate Dual Draft systems into major manufacturer benching systems. Elevated’s design services include integrated drawings for architects, engineers and general contractors.

Greg Panella, CEO and Founder of Integrated Hydro Solutions, expressed his excitement about the partnership with Elevated Equipment Supply. “Our goal at Dual Draft is to ensure that cultivators from coast-to-coast can access superior airflow solutions for cultivation facilities to achieve healthier plants. Partnering with Elevated Equipment Supply makes it easy for customers to identify and implement benching and airflow solutions through our coordinated layout and design services.”

“The best defense against pests is having healthy plants. Therefore, our design team focuses on controlling microclimates and drainage issues for the best plant environment. Dual Draft provides optimal plant environments within single-tier grows and multi-level vertical farms,” notes Managing Director of Business Development Joseph Lifschutz. “We evaluate every potential partnership for the benefit to our customers. Dual Draft exceeded our strict partnership requirements, including management expertise, product market share, efficient operations, brand equity and firm performance.”

Mark Doherty, partner for Integrated Hydro Solutions, stated, “The Elevated team is known for their excellent design and longstanding client relationships. The partnership is a natural fit as we will collectively deliver professional and personalized service to ensure the success of our clients’ business goals.”

About Integrated Hydro Solutions
Integrated Hydro Solutions, Inc. (IHS) is a product development company specializing in system improvement for the vertical cannabis industry. IHS has extensive experience in industrial manufacturing, large-scale commercial agriculture, control systems modeling, as well as mechanical, electrical, and software engineering in multiple industries. The IHS product line includes Dual Draft Integrated Airflow Systems to promote healthier plant environments and increased plant production. IHS is a veteran-owned business that sources and manufactures all products in the USA. For further information, please visit the Integrated Hydro Solutions website at www.integratedhydrosolutions.com.

