BCI Troop B-East - Westminster / Update: Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: August 28th, 2022 / 1506 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility – Springfield

UPDATE:

The inmate found deceased at Southern State Correctional Facility is identified as 71-year-old Ronald Roy. No further information is available at this time.

INITIAL SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Westminster were notified of the death of an inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. As per protocol with any death of an inmate, Detectives with the Vermont State Police responded to the facility and initiated an investigation. The name of the inmate is not being released until their next of kin has been notified. This death does not appear suspicious. An autopsy with be performed to determine cause and manner of death. No other information is being released at this time.